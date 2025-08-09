Dan Campbell Drops Official Update on Morice Norris After Safety’s Immediate Ambulance Ride to Hospital

The clock ticked down, and head coach Dan Campbell stood frozen on the sideline. With just under 15 minutes left in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons, rookie safety Morice Norris went down after a brutal hit to the head and neck area. The stadium fell into an eerie silence as players from both sidelines rushed toward him.

Soon after, the concern turned urgent. Medical staff carefully immobilized Norris and loaded him into an ambulance right there on the field. Minutes later, the Lions tried to ease the growing worry among fans with a brief statement: “Lions DB Morice Norris has been transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.” Campbell spoke to reporters after the game, confirming he had hospital news, and would give the initial update.

According to FOX 2’s Jennifer Hammond: “Dan Campbell said that Morice Norris is breathing, talking and had some movement which is positive.” After the incident, both teams mutually agreed to simply let the clock wind down. And Campbell praised it as a “class act,” explaining that it didn’t feel right to finish the game, as he put it, “When something like that happens it puts things in perspective.”

NFL JUNKIES later backed up the update, sharing Campbell’s added detail: “Lions Coach, Dan Campbell, is saying Morice Norris is responsive and has some movement. He’s currently at a local hospital and his mother is with him.” For Campbell, that presence was just as important as any medical report—family by his side while the rookie underwent tests.

Meanwhile, support poured in far beyond Detroit. Fans, teammates, and even opponents took to social media with prayers and encouragement for Norris. The Falcons organization joined in with a heartfelt post: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Morice Norris, his family, and the Lions organization.” It was a reminder that, in moments like these, the NFL’s rivalries take a backseat to its brotherhood.