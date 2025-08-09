Dan Campbell Gets Good News On Morice Norris After Prayers Poured In From Rival’s Territory

Morice Norris’ frightening injury sent shockwaves through both the fans and the Lions‘ sideline. Head coach Dan Campbell made it clear the team’s focus was on Norris’s well-being, noting they’d received some encouraging updates from the hospital. The tension was seen over onto social media, where worried fans poured out messages of concern. Even the rival Atlanta Falcons, who had just gone head-to-head with the Lions, shared words of encouragement and prayers for Norris. “Our thoughts are with you, @detroitlionsnfl,” the official IG page of the Falcons shared.

Right at the start of the fourth quarter, Norris went in to bring down Falcons running back Nathan Carter, but Carter’s knee accidentally caught him in the head. Norris went limp instantly. Now, the franchise has finally released its official update.

“Morice Norris is in stable condition and has feeling and movement in all his extremities. He will remain at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta overnight for observation. We would like to thank the Atlanta Falcons organization, the EMS team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and the doctors and staff at Grady for their support,” he said.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Terrion Arnold, clearly just as shaken as the rest of the team, went online to send him his best wishes. “He’s good all glory to God,” he wrote.