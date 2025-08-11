Dan Campbell Gives Latest Morice Norris News After Lions CB Issued 4-Word Health Update

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell delivered positive news Monday regarding veteran running back Morice Morris. “Obviously Moe’s back with us, he’s doing well. It’s good to have him back,” Campbell said. Morris remains in concussion protocol, and the Lions plan to take a cautious approach, monitoring him over the next 10 to 14 days before reassessing.

Morris, now a seasoned presence in Detroit’s backfield, has had a history of injuries during his NFL career. While with the Seattle Seahawks in 2006, he missed games due to a broken hand. Later, a hip injury in 2008 sidelined him for multiple weeks. Since joining the Lions in 2010, he’s generally stayed on the field but has battled minor leg and knee issues along the way.

Despite these setbacks, Morris has maintained his reputation as a dependable runner and pass-catcher, making Campbell’s latest update welcome news for both the team and fans.

