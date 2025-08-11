brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NFL

Dan Campbell Gives Latest Morice Norris News After Lions CB Issued 4-Word Health Update

ByAmit Kumar Jha

Aug 11, 2025 | 10:45 AM EDT

Link Copied!
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell delivered positive news Monday regarding veteran running back Morice Morris. “Obviously Moe’s back with us, he’s doing well. It’s good to have him back,” Campbell said. Morris remains in concussion protocol, and the Lions plan to take a cautious approach, monitoring him over the next 10 to 14 days before reassessing.

Morris, now a seasoned presence in Detroit’s backfield, has had a history of injuries during his NFL career. While with the Seattle Seahawks in 2006, he missed games due to a broken hand. Later, a hip injury in 2008 sidelined him for multiple weeks. Since joining the Lions in 2010, he’s generally stayed on the field but has battled minor leg and knee issues along the way.

Despite these setbacks, Morris has maintained his reputation as a dependable runner and pass-catcher, making Campbell’s latest update welcome news for both the team and fans.

AD

Even Ennis Rakestraw Jr. couldn’t help but check in. The rookie corner jumped on a video call with Morice Norris, then blasted a screenshot to X with a pair of prayer-hand emojis and a simple message, “we talking he good.” Good to hear. Especially after the scare Norris gave the Lions’ secondary depth chart.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved