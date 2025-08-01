Dan Campbell Left With Mixed Feelings on QB After Lions’ Painful Loss to Chargers

Football is finally back. And NFL fans everywhere can breathe again. No more weekends without the sounds of whistles, pads cracking, and coaches yelling at refs. Thursday night kicked things off with the Hall of Fame Game, where Dan Campbell’s Detroit Lions faced Jim Harbaugh’s Los Angeles Chargers in a preseason matchup that, let’s be honest, won’t change any playoff odds. But here’s the thing about football: even in July, a loss still stings.

For Lions fans, this game carried a little extra weight. It was their first appearance in the Hall of Fame Game since 1991 (per PFF) – the same year they made their first NFC Championship run. And while nobody expected a Super Bowl preview in Week 0 of the preseason, all eyes were on Detroit’s backup QBs. They had a chance to prove they could steady the ship if Jared Goff ever went down. As the Lions’ backup QB competition took center stage Thursday night, neither Kyle Allen nor Hendon Hooker delivered the clear-cut performance Dan Campbell hoped for. After the 34-7 loss to the Chargers, Campbell’s evaluation of both passers was equal parts praise and frustration.

“Well, I mean, I think for both of them it was up and down,” Campbell told reporters. “Kyle had two bad plays… those were two turnovers… but I thought, man, he ran the offense. He did so many good things.” Allen’s night encapsulated that duality perfectly. The veteran opened with back-to-back interceptions – one 31-yard pick-six – that put Detroit in an early hole. But he regrouped to lead a crisp 15-play TD drive, showing why the Lions trust his experience. Campbell acknowledged as much, saying “the guy’s a pro… knows how to run a huddle” while lamenting the costly mistakes.

Hooker’s second-half audition proved just as uneven. The second-year QB flashed his potential with smart pre-snap adjustments – “Hooker got to a couple good checks for us… saw the defense uh audible on his own, which was outstanding” – but followed with a brutal late interception when a Chargers defender ripped the ball from his receiver’s hands.

Campbell refused to bury either QB, noting Hooker faced tough circumstances entering down by two scores. “I was encouraged with some of the plays he made… shows he’s grown,” the coach said. But with Allen’s turnovers and Hooker’s inconsistency, Detroit’s QB depth chart remains murky behind Jared Goff.

Chargers’ Lance adds to Dan Campbell’s QB headaches

The final 34-7 score in Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game won’t appear in any record books. Preseason results never do. But the contrast between how these teams left Canton couldn’t be sharper. While the Chargers technically haven’t beaten Detroit in a meaningful game since their San Diego days in 2015, they uncovered something far more valuable than a hollow exhibition win: Trey Lance might just be the NFL’s most intriguing backup QB.

The former No. 3 overall pick, now wearing his third jersey in four turbulent seasons, played with the poise and precision that once made him a coveted prospect. Completing 13 of 20 passes for 120 yards and two TDs, Lance delivered strikes that told a story of redemption – threading a perfect seam throw to TE Will Dissly for one score. Then, placing a back-shoulder dart to KeAndre Lambert-Smith for another. His performance resurrected whispers about the potential derailed by injuries in San Francisco and buried behind Dak Prescott in Dallas. At just 25, Lance reminded the league he’s more than a draft bust; he’s a viable insurance policy for Justin Herbert.

Across the field, Detroit‘s QB situation grew murkier by the series. While Campbell acknowledged wanting to “play really well” despite the preseason context, neither Kyle Allen’s erratic interceptions nor Hendon Hooker’s tentative play inspired confidence. The Lions face Atlanta next Friday with Goff likely resting again, meaning these backup auditions carry real stakes. Allen must prove his early picks were flukes, while Hooker needs to translate practice-field promise into game execution.

For Los Angeles, the night offered reassurance about their QB depth. For Detroit? Only more questions about theirs. In the grand preseason theater where results don’t matter but revelations do, that distinction could linger into September.