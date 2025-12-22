Dan Campbell Loses Faith in Locker Room After Clearing Stance on NFL Officials’ Controversial Decision

The Detroit Lions fell 29–24 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a crucial Week 16 matchup. With their third defeat in the last four matchups, Detroit is now 8-7, and its playoff chances are now as good as gone. In the aftermath, frustrated by the defeat and a controversial decision, head coach Dan Campbell didn’t shy away from pointing fingers for this loss.

“We have nobody to blame but ourselves. It’s on us,” he said, via ESPN‘s Eric Woodyard’s post on X.

According to Woodyard, Campbell is frustrated with the loss, especially the controversial ending of the game. It happened on a fourth-and-goal play with six seconds left. Quarterback Jared Goff connected with Amon-Ra St. Brown, who fought toward the end zone before pitching back to the QB. Goff dove in for what appeared to be the game-winning score. Officials initially signaled touchdown, but ultimately ruled offensive pass interference.

Campbell also said Detroit shouldn’t have put itself in that position, per Woodyard.

