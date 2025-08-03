Dan Campbell Makes Hendon Hooker Decision Official as Lions HC Confirms Terrion Arnold Injury Update

For Dan Campbell, the preseason isn’t just about game reps, it’s an open audition. With Jared Goff entrenched as QB1, the Detroit Lions head coach is determined to test his quarterback depth chart and find out which backup can truly step in if called upon. This summer, that battle comes down to Hendon Hooker and Kyle Allen, and Campbell has made it clear he wants Hooker to “take the next step” in his career.

On Sunday, Campbell confirmed that Hooker will start the Lions’ second preseason matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, set for Friday at 7 p.m. The 26-year-old will get the entire first half to run the offense, with Allen taking over after halftime. It’s a flip from last week’s opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, when Allen started and Hooker played the second half.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Both quarterbacks struggled in the 34-7 loss to Los Angeles. Allen threw two interceptions, one on a late out route, the other on a fade where his receiver was jammed off the line, while Hooker’s deep pass to Dominic Lovett was wrestled away for a turnover. Yet Campbell praised Hooker’s composure at the line of scrimmage, noting he made the right checks and protections against the Chargers’ frequent Cover 0 looks.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Hooker knows this is more than just a preseason start, it’s a proving ground. “Really just trying to make quick decisions on the fly,” he said. “We talked about taking more control of the offense, and that’s what I had to do tonight.” With veteran Teddy Bridgewater no longer in the mix, the Lions are counting on Hooker to show he can be a reliable No. 2 behind Goff.

Meanwhile, the Lions coach is concerned about the rookie.

Dan Campbell is concerned about Terrion Arnold

The Michigan summer heat shimmered on the practice field as Terrion Arnold slowed his stride, helmet in hand, the faint limp visible. A rookie star in the making, paused. In that instant, Detroit felt the weight of what they could lose. A hamstring tweak. Small, Campbell insisted. But in the NFL, “small” injuries can change seasons.

Arnold’s story has never been about slowing down. Born March 22, 2003, in Tallahassee, Florida, he was a two-sport standout at John Paul II Catholic High, 26 catches, 404 yards, and 3 touchdowns as a receiver, 49 tackles and 4 picks as a safety. A four-star recruit, he chose Alabama, and that’s where the legend began.

In Tuscaloosa, he waited his turn. Redshirted in 2021. Then exploded in 2022, first interception in Week 6 against Texas A&M, saving the game with a last-play breakup. Ten tackles and a fumble recovery against Ole Miss. Named a Freshman All-American. By 2023, he was a first-team All-American, 63 tackles, 5 interceptions, a sack, and a forced fumble. NFL scouts took notice.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Detroit wanted him so badly, they traded up, giving Dallas the 29th and 73rd picks just to grab him at No. 24 overall in the 2024 draft. Then they handed him a four-year, $14.34 million contract, $7.25 million guaranteed. As a rookie, he started 15 games, made 60 tackles, 10 pass deflections, and forced a fumble. In the playoffs, he added 6 more tackles, showing the moment was never too big.

So when Dan Campbell said Sunday, “It’s not a major hamstring, we’re hoping to have him back by midweek.” You could almost hear the relief. NFL insiders point out his 4.50 speed, 37-inch vertical, and elite change-of-direction drills make him one of the Lions’ most irreplaceable defenders. And with Taylor Decker returning to individual work and Dan Skipper temporarily sidelined, Detroit’s puzzle pieces are shifting.

The X-factor? Arnold’s mental game. This forced pause may sharpen it. More film study. More understanding of opponents. A smarter, more dangerous Terrion in January could be the difference between a playoff run and a Lombardi celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So Lions fans, do you want Terrion Arnold pushing through in August? Or do you want him fully healthy, locking down the league’s best when everything’s on the line?