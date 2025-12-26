brand-logo
Dan Campbell Points Fingers at Jared Goff for Lions Loss After Issuing Strict Notice to Locker Room

ByMuskan Lodhi

Dec 25, 2025 | 8:56 PM EST

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Detroit Lions’ 23-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings sparked frustration inside the locker room. Head coach Dan Campbell didn’t sugarcoat what went wrong and ended up pointing fingers at quarterback Jared Goff-led offense.

“I can’t turn the ball over six times and win in this league,” he said via ESPN‘s Eric Woodyard’s post on X. “Defense did some really good things. Getting stopped after stop, offensively I thought we’d play hard. You turn the ball over that many times, it’s gonna hurt. So that’s what got us.”

Woodyard shared a clip of Dan Campbell breaking down the loss, where he cited turnovers as the major issue. After all, the Lions recorded six turnovers in that game. Meanwhile, his comments come after his stern message to the locker room.

“I’m gonna be looking at a lot. I’m gonna be looking at a lot of things, because I do not like being home for the playoffs,” he said.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned.

