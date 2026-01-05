Dan Campbell’s Wife Criticizes Lions Season Hours After Jared Goff Led Victory Over Bears

Essentials Inside The Story Jared Goff closed the year with a statement performance against Chicago.

Holly Campbell shared her perspective as Detroit’s season ended.

Late losses defined the Lions’ finish more than the final win.

The Detroit Lions’ season went downhill following their defeat against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 15. They were playoff-bound, but three consecutive losses put an end to their hopes. While they did end the season on a positive note by defeating the Chicago Bears, it was not enough to stop HC Dan Campbell’s wife, Holly Campbell, from criticizing them.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“This season wasn’t good enough but it feels good to go out on a high!!!” wrote Holly Campbell on Instagram, roughly four hours after the Lions kicked off in Chicago. “Time to rest, reload, and do this thing again!!!💙💙💙 ”

Mrs. Dan Campbell’s post had an image of a lioness adorably caressing a lion with her head, which indicates she is there for her husband after a non-giving season, and also, the Detroit Lions are getting ready for the next season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the Vikings game on Christmas, the Lions were “in the bubble” of making it to the playoffs. But the Vikings doubling up on the Lions this season crushed their hopes. Winning that game against the Bears would have confirmed their playoff berth. Unfortunately, it did not happen, and Holly Campbell is right to criticize the franchise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Campbell (@hollyhcampbell) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The Detroit Lions topped the NFC North for two straight seasons and were the no. 1 seed in the NFC last year. However, this season was a whole different story. It was a transition no one expected. However, it was a winning season, as they finished 9-8. Offensively, the franchise had one of the best squads in the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fortunately, Holly was not all about criticism. She was happy that the Lions went out with a win. Now, Mrs. Dan Campbell wants them to get rest and be ready for the next season. Also, this is not the first time she posted photos of lions. Being a massive Lions fan, she often posts such pictures, showcasing her love and support for the franchise.

Holly posted a picture of a lion wearing a cowboy hat before the Lions vs. Cowboys game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“Yeehaw🤠” – the caption of the post read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Campbell (@hollyhcampbell) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

While Holly Campbell shared her views on the Lions’ performance, Jared Goff got his wish fulfilled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dan Campbell’s wife may be processing things differently… It looks like Jared Goff got his respect back

Before Week 18, Jared Goff spoke about it being a game of earning respect. The Detroit Lions were already out of the playoff picture before facing the Bears; despite that, he wanted to show his pride and earn respect from the league. Winning by 19-16 got him what he wanted.

“Yeah, it’s about pride,” said Jared Goff after playing against the Bears, via NFL on Fox. “There’s a lot of guys on this team, and a lot of guys are the leaders and good players on this team that are going to be here the next year. And to come out and play the way we did and to put it to them early, they’re a good playoff team, they’re gonna have a good run here, and it would mean something.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jared Goff had a good game, completing 27-of-42 passes for 331 yards and one touchdown. He also threw an interception. Similarly, his individual season was also productive. In 17 games, he completed 68% of his passes for 4,564 passing yards and 34 touchdowns. It marked the fifth time in his career that he crossed the 4,500+ passing yards in three consecutive years. Unfortunately, he also suffered 38 sacks, which is the most in a single season in his career.

Now, it is time for him and the franchise to do some evaluation and come back stronger the next year. The Lions had the same number of wins as the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers, but they had a poor record against the divisional rivals. Thus, resulting in the fourth position. The Lions have some time on their hands. It remains to be seen how they come back with Dan Campbell leading them.