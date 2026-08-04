Dan Campbell Sends Strong Statement to Lions Over Jahmyr Gibbs Contract After Bijan Robinson’s $75 Million Extension

One blockbuster contract has put another superstar in the spotlight. Bijan Robinson signed a record-setting 3-year, $75 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons worth $22.25 million per year, including $51 million guaranteed, which not only rewards one of the league’s top young running backs but also raises questions about Detroit Lions‘ RB Jahmyr Gibbs’ contract situation. And recently, Lions HC Dan Campbell made a statement about Gibbs’ situation.

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I mean. I think it’s certainly not going to hurt,” Campbell told reporters on August 4. “It’s not going to hurt, but we’ll see, you know, we’ll see. Look, I’m anxious to get Gibbs back out there every day that goes by. You know that that’s another day that you feel like you missed with him and getting him out there with the guys and him doing his part. So, but there again, then it’ll get done when it gets done.”

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Jahmyr Gibbs joined the Detroit Lions in 2023 as their first-round draft pick. And after rushing for 3,580 yards while posting 39 touchdowns in the last three regular seasons for the Lions, the 24-year-old running back is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract.

While the Lions already secured his rights through 2027 by exercising his fifth-year option in April (guaranteeing him $14.29 million for the 2027 season), Gibbs is staging a hold-in at Detroit Lions training camp. This means the 24-year-old RB has reported to the team facility and is attending meetings and workouts, but he has refused to participate in on-field practices until a new deal is signed.

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According to reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, there is “no debate within the organization” regarding whether or not Gibbs deserves a massive extension.

“They are working; the negotiations are active. There’s really no debate inside this organization about whether or not Jahmyr Gibbs deserves a deal,” Rapoport told Brad Galli on August 2. “He is one of the best players in football. He is the most explosive player in this Lions offense, and he is one of the best running backs in the NFL. They are going to pay him. It’s just a matter of when and how much. These are the good problems to have… I expect it to get done. I don’t know when, but I do expect it to get done.”

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A similar sentiment was shared by HC Dan Campbell as well, who, rather than expressing frustration that the price tag went up due to Bijan Robinson’s $75 million contract extension, openly welcomed it. But considering Jahmyr Gibbs as one of the most standout players for the Lions, Campbell isn’t content with his RB missing out on practice.