Dan Campbell Tells Long Suspecting Truth to Lions OC After Announcing Big Injury Update for Jared Goff

“It hurts to lose two guys that have been here from the beginning.” Dan Campbell’s words during the July 20 press conference hit hard, not because of drama, but because of honesty. Ben Johnson, the offensive genius who engineered a top 5 scoring attack and transformed Jared Goff into an All-Pro quarterback, is now the head coach of the Chicago Bears. Moreover, Aaron Glenn, the man who resurrected Detroit’s defense into a force, is taking over the New York Jets. Losing Johnson and Glenn is not just about losing coordinators. It is about losing the emotional and tactical bedrock of a franchise that climbed from NFL irrelevance to a 15 -2 powerhouse in 2024.

Stepping into their shoes are John Morton and Kelvin Sheppard, two voices of Detroit loyalists. Morton, promoted from passing game coordinator, is now calling the offensive plays. “Johnny talks all the time about RCE – recognize, communicate, execute,” Dan Campbell explained. “That is big for us as coaches. It is big for the players.” Sheppard, Detroit’s linebackers coach, now runs the defense. “Shep is about the detail of what we do and having the ability to get into something per what the offense has given us.” These are trusted voices, not outsiders brought in to shake things up.

But here is the long-suspected truth Campbell quietly admitted. This offense is more vulnerable this year. The league has suspected it all along. Only two teams after 2010, the Bengals (2013) and Eagles (2022), lost both their coordinators. Result? They qualified for the playoffs the next season but lost in the wild card. “You don’t do well on offense, it’s coming. A loss, it’s coming. Something happens defensively, it’s coming. That narrative is already written,” Campbell said. It was not frustration. It was foresight. Morton must be paying attention.

The real shift came when Frank Ragnow retired in June. A two-time Pro Bowler, 2020 second-team All-Pro, and the highest-graded Lions lineman in multiple seasons, he brought mental sharpness and physical dominance. Even Dan Campbell admitted, “We lost Frank, and (Kevin) Zeitler’s gone.” But he then projected hope, “My eyes are on the O line. I want to see what that unit’s going to do and what’s going to come out of that. We need some guys to step up for us.” That’s another projection for Morton.

Ragnow started 92 games across seven seasons, often playing through injuries that would sideline most linemen. When he was healthy, Detroit’s protection looked elite. When he was not, everything felt fragile. And now, after battling through toe, knee, and core issues, he finally stepped away.

Still, Campbell refuses to panic. “Between myself, Johnny, and Shep, that takes a minute. It takes time. And we’ll get it,” he said. “That’s what preseason is for. That’s what early season is for.” This is not about rebooting the offense. It is about holding the standard while rebuilding its core.

Dan Campbell gives major relief to Jared Goff

If you’re Jared Goff, this is the kind of update that makes you exhale. After a long stretch of speculation surrounding his blindside protector, head coach Dan Campbell finally provided a firm timeline on Taylor Decker’s return. And it’s sooner rather than later.

“We feel like there’s a good chance we can get Decker back after the Hall of Fame Game,” Campbell told reporters on July 19th. “He’s good. Just cleaned up his shoulder a little bit, and we’re going to work him back in when he’s ready to go. He’s in a good place.”

The Hall of Fame Game, set for July 31 against the Los Angeles Chargers in Canton, Ohio, will serve as a soft deadline. After that? The Lions expect Decker back in full swing. It’s a critical relief for an offense that’s already navigating the post-Ragnow era and working under a new offensive coordinator in John Morton. Without Decker, Goff would be exposed to one of the more dangerous spots in football, the edge rush. With him? The structure stays intact.

Though the team hasn’t detailed the injury publicly, sources indicate it was a minor shoulder procedure, more precaution than panic. Decker, 31, has started all 114 games he’s been active for since being drafted in the first round in 2016. He’s tough, seasoned, and quietly essential. And after already losing one longtime cornerstone in Frank Ragnow, the Lions couldn’t afford another prolonged absence up front.

Barring a setback, all signs point toward Decker being ready for Week 1, exactly what Goff and this evolving offensive line need. For a team with championship expectations and a new-look staff, having one of your most consistent veterans back in uniform might be the most important update of the summer.