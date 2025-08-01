Dan Campbell Throws Jared Goff’s Backup Under the Bus After Lions Lose HOF Game vs Chargers

Well, that didn’t go as planned. The NFL preseason is back. And you know what that means – football that doesn’t count, but somehow still feels like it matters. Case in point: Thursday night’s Hall of Fame Game, where the Chargers and Lions kicked off the 2025 season with the usual mix of rusty starters, hungry backups, and… let’s just say interesting QB performances. Trey Lance, fighting to prove he belongs in L.A., looked sharp, tossing two TDs in a 34-7 Chargers win. Meanwhile, over in Detroit’s camp, things weren’t quite as smooth. The Lions’ offense sputtered, the defense held up as best it could. And by the final whistle, one thing was clear: Dan Campbell was not happy.

Now, here’s the thing about preseason. Coaches will tell you wins and losses don’t matter, but when the turnovers start piling up like dirty laundry? That’s when even the most patient coach starts seeing red. The Hall of Fame Game was supposed to be Lions backup QB Kyle Allen’s chance to prove he could be a reliable backup to Jared Goff. Instead, it turned into the kind of night the Lions would rather forget.

HC Dan Campbell didn’t single anyone out after Detroit’s 34-7 loss to the Chargers, but his frustration was clear. “First one out of the game, the story of the game is we turned it over five times,” he told reporters. “When you put your defense in that kind of position, that’s tough.” Allen’s struggles were hard to ignore. His first interception – a poorly thrown ball intended for Tom Kennedy – landed right in the hands of undrafted rookie Nikko Reed. Nikko returned it 60 yards to set up a Chargers TD. Minutes later, Allen overthrew Isaac TeSlaa on a deep shot, gifting veteran safety Tony Jefferson an easy end-zone pick. By the end of the first quarter, Allen had completed just 4 of 8 passes for 66 yards and two interceptions. A far cry from the QB who once started his career with five straight turnover-free wins.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Campbell did credit the defense for holding up despite the offensive miscues, noting, “We did have two sudden change stops; it was a really good defensive play.” He also pointed out that the run defense held the Chargers to just 2.8 yards per carry, calling it “pretty good.” But when he shifted back to the offense, his tone said it all. “It’s hard to get in a rhythm and turn the ball over like that,” he said. “We’re excited to watch some of these guys, see how they did, grade the tape, learn from it.”

The contrast between the two teams’ backup QBs couldn’t have been starker. While the Chargers’ Trey Lance looked sharp, Allen’s performance raised familiar concerns. Last season, Goff had his turnover issues, including a five-interception nightmare. Now, with Allen struggling similarly, the Lions might be wondering if they need to rethink their QB depth chart before the real games begin.

Backup blues haunt Dan Campbell

While Kyle Allen’s early struggles drew the most attention, the Lions‘ QB concerns ran deeper than just one disappointing performance. Hendon Hooker, the 2023 third-round pick many hoped would push for the QB2 role, failed to capitalize on his second-half opportunity. Though Allen at least engineered one scoring drive before halftime, Hooker’s four possessions produced just three completions. And another interception – a brutal late-game turnover ripped from receiver Dominic Lovett‘s hands. Neither passer looked ready to step in should Jared Goff miss time, turning what was supposed to be a straightforward backup competition into a legitimate concern.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Allen’s experience (19 career starts) should have provided stability. But his two first-half interceptions – one nearly returned for a TD – undermined Detroit’s offensive rhythm. Meanwhile, Hooker, playing his first NFL snaps since tearing his ACL in college, showed troubling hesitation in the pocket. His interception highlighted ball-security issues Detroit can’t afford from its developmental QB. The Lions designed his limited reps to evaluate progress, but the results offered little encouragement.

via Imago Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions DETROIT,MICHIGAN-JANUARY 5: Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions answers questions during a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at the conclusion of a game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, January 5, 2025. Detroit Michigan United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xAmyxLemusx originalFilename:lemus-minnesot250106_npahZ.jpg

With Atlanta looming in Week 2 of the preseason, Detroit’s QB depth chart suddenly looks shaky. Allen’s veteran presence means little if he keeps turning the ball over, while Hooker’s raw tools lose value if he can’t protect possessions. The Chargers game revealed what happens when neither backup provides a spark: the offense stalls, the defense wears down, and a winnable preseason matchup becomes a lopsided loss.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

One exhibition game won’t define either QB’s future. But the Lions needed clarity behind Goff. Instead, they left Canton with more questions than answers. And a backup battle that may require external solutions if Allen and Hooker don’t show rapid improvement.