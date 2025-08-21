Dan Campbell to Trade QB as Jared Goff’s Leadership Gets Strong Feedback From Locker Room, Says Insider

You know, how everyone’s talking about the Lions following their groundbreaking 15–2 season? Well, despite all the steam, Detroit’s training camp has been anything but predictable. Jared Goff, as the clear starter, has been working on getting the offense ready off the field while the quarterback depth chart fights play out. The quarterback depth chart has been the most discussed storyline through two preseason games, with veteran Kyle Allen orchestrating consecutive strong outings while other battles at the positions intensify. With Tuesday’s roster cutdown approaching (August 26), Dan Campbell and the front office have some intriguing decisions to make throughout the roster.

Goff hasn’t taken a preseason snap, which has left the backup fight to Allen and Hendon Hooker. But Hooker’s shaky outings have raised questions about his future. Against the Falcons on Aug. 8, he went 7-of-10 for 38 yards and added 27 rushing yards. But lost two costly fumbles. Almost a week later, on Aug. 16, versus the Dolphins, he sputtered again, finishing 6-of-13 for 61 yards and a pick. According to AtoZ Sports, Detroit could fetch a conditional 2026 sixth-rounder for Hooker—dropping to a seventh if he’s cut by season’s end. For a third-round pick still searching for footing, that might be the Lions’ best play. After all, quarterbacks nearly always get a second look in this league, even if it’s just on a practice squad.

Mike Payton of AtoZ Sports points to the special marketplace for quarterbacks, stating that “It’s simple to watch the way he’s (Hendon Hooker) played this summer and be surprised that any team would trade for him rather than sign him, but quarterbacks are simply viewed differently in this league. They kind of get a pass or a longer rope. That’s why there are going to be interested teams out there. If Detroit can get something in return for the former third-round pick, they should.”

This point of view highlights why Dan Campbell and the front office of the Lions may try trading for Hooker instead of merely releasing him. The conditional aspect of the pick, falling from a sixth to seventh round if Hooker fails to remain on his new team’s roster, gives Detroit both upside value and downside insurance. One needs to consider Hooker’s issues during the 2025 preseason and the solid play of Kyle Allen. And if you believe trades are personal, just wait until you hear the sentiment Jared Goff’s guys have for him.

Everyone’s loving Jared Goff’s leadership

While external critics were busy arguing over Jared Goff’s arm strength, Detroit’s backfield was having none of it. On The Pivot Podcast, David Montgomery had this to say about Jared Goff: “Everybody don’t really know that JG really got some (expletive) to him…that’s who I want leading the troops. JG is a dog, and he is a great quarterback. I respect him.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jahmyr Gibbs chimed in with, “Yeah, JG is a dog, man. He is everything to this team.” Their admiration of Jared Goff is not hype because in the 2024 regular season alone, Jared Goff recorded a 72.4 percent completion percentage with 4,629 yards and 37 touchdowns, leading Detroit to two playoff victories and an NFC Championship Game appearance.

While the front office works through Hooker’s situation, the locker room is in complete agreement behind Jared Goff. And quite frankly, that cohesion may fuel another deep postseason run by Detroit. Will the Lions make a move on Hooker, or hold on and maintain three QBs?