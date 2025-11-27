Dan Campbell’s Lions Make 7 Official Announcements Amid Frank Ragnow’s Unretirement

Essentials Inside The Story Lions overhaul roster with key returns and surprising cuts

Frank Ragnow ends retirement just when the Lions needed him

Dan Campbell gains depth before crucial matchup against Packers

The Detroit Lions are 7-4, and they just lit up the holiday week with a wave of official moves. Before their Thanksgiving clash with the Green Bay Packers, the Lions confirmed that center Frank Ragnow is back from retirement. And that was just the start. Head coach Dan Campbell’s staff followed with a long list of updates that shake up Detroit’s outlook heading into Thursday.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Lions activated two pieces they had been missing. Marcus Davenport returned from injured reserve. Miles Frazier came back from the PUP list. These moves mattered because the Lions wanted more depth before facing the Packers at Ford Field. It was clear Campbell wanted more options in both trenches.

After that, the Lions released running back Craig Reynolds. They also cut defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson, cornerbacks Arthur Maulet and Nick Whiteside. These decisions surprised some fans, but they also signaled a clear direction. Campbell felt the roster needed flexibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Detroit filled those openings with more additions. They signed Anthony Firkser to help at tight end and brought back wide receiver Tom Kennedy. They also elevated Kingsley Eguakun and Zach Horton for extra support on Thursday. Davenport and Frazier landed as questionable for the game, but their status at least left the door open.

Finally, the headline move landed. Frank Ragnow is officially a Detroit Lion again. He walked away in the offseason, but the deadline to return before Week 13 gave him one last window. Now he joins the roster just one day before the showdown with Green Bay. And for the Lions, that timing could not be better.

ADVERTISEMENT

Frank Ragnow’s return will help Dan Campbell

Before he stepped away, Frank Ragnow had already carved out a spot as one of the best centers in football. He held the middle for the Lions through every season he was healthy, starting at least 14 games each year except 2021, when turf toe shut him down early. And after years of taking constant hits in the trenches, the grind finally pushed him into retirement at 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Now Detroit brings him back into one of the league’s most explosive rushing attacks. The Lions hold the No. 3 ground game, and they already lean on power and speed to control defenses. So if Ragnow walks right into the starting center role again, the whole offensive line becomes sharper. Moreover, it gives Dan Campbell more stability in the one area he values most.

And his presence changes everything inside. Graham Glasgow can slide back to guard. That move gives the Lions a choice between Kayode Awosika and second-round pick Tate Ratledge for the other spot. And with that, Detroit gains depth and quality at the same time. It keeps a starting-level body ready on the bench. It also pushes the floor higher for the entire unit.

Now, the only question left is how quickly the Lions settle Ragnow back into the mix. And with the Green Bay Packers sitting at 7-3-1, the next matchup at Ford Field feels huge. So this one should be a game the Pride watches with real interest.