David Montgomery Breaks Silence After Reports Suggest He Wants Out of Detroit Lions

As per the latest reports, Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery does not want to stay in Detroit. The news came out of nowhere, and it shocked many fans. Even Montgomery himself was shocked to see the news. Following it, he couldn’t help but repost it while sharing his views on the matter.

“Damn, Dmo told you that ?” posted David Montgomery on X.

It was ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler who reported that the running back “wants out.”

However, Montgomery’s latest post clearly dismisses Fowler’s report. Even the RB’s stats and contract also speak the same as his.

As per his latest contract, he still has two more seasons left. He will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2027 season. In 2026, his base salary will be approximately $5.5 million, with a $510,000 per-game active bonus. His current cap hit is $8.37 million, but if the Lions were to release him before June 1, they would pick up a dead cap of $4.86 million. Waiting until after June 1 to release him softens that dead cap blow to $2.37 million.

On the field, his production backs up his value. He finished the 2025 season with 158 carries for 716 rushing yards and scored 8 touchdowns. So, neither of these speaks against him. Even the Lions’ general manager, Brad Holmes, is in favor of Montgomery staying.

“We’d love to have him,” said Brad Holmes. “Kind of want to put last year in the rearview and just move forward. But obviously, a player has to want to be at a certain place as well. So those conversations are still fluid, and we’ll just kind of see how it goes.”

Fowler also reported that the Lions would be looking for a “decent Day 3 pick,” likely a fifth-rounder, in return for Montgomery. But that too won’t happen. Moreover, the Lions hired Drew Petzing as their new offensive coordinator, and he, too, has some words for the running back.

Drew Petzing is full of praise for David Montgomery

The Detroit Lions signed Drew Petzing as the new offensive coordinator, who replaced John Morton. The executives have put their faith in Petzing to help the Lions get back to the playoffs. Looking at the Lions’ revamped coaching staff, Montgomery remains a focal point. Petzing has revealed that he is excited to work with the running back.

“He’s a dynamic back who can affect the game with the ball in his hands. He’s really a three-down back,” said Drew Petzing during an interview with Pride of Detroit. “There’s not a lot you’re going to look at him and say, ‘He can’t do this’ or ‘He can’t do that.’ So that’s all I said. I said, ‘Hey, I’m excited to work with you. I can’t wait to get you into the building.'”

He and Jahmyr Gibbs formed a great partnership last season. Besides his metrics, Gibbs also had statistics to boast about. Gibbs recorded 1,223 rushing yards in 243 carries and scored 13 rushing touchdowns. Together, they form one of the most formidable backfields in the league.

Petzing was the Cardinals‘ OC from 2023 to 2025. During the first two seasons, he helped the franchise become one of the top-eight rushing teams. With two deadly running backs in Detroit, he will look to create the same magic once again. Now that Montgomery has dismissed his departure, it remains to be seen how the Lions’ rushing offense shapes up.