Detroit Changes Tune on Dan Campbell as Ennis Rakestraw Suffers Injury After Lions HC Refuses to Take It Easy

In 2024, Lions HC Dan Campbell had already sensed that they had to go full throttle. And they didn’t hesitate in practice. It helped them finish 15-2. This year, both coordinators are new. But the head coach is not ready to change his approach. On the opening press conference of their training camp on July 2020, he refused to back down from his stance. The coach said, “Once we put the pads on, we’re going, man, like we do. We get, you know, we got to get ready for a hard season. You got to condition the body physically. But we’ll be smart about it like we always do.”

But then, just hours after he spoke, rookie cornerback Ennis Rakestraw left the field clutching his chest. Not limping, not carted off, but shaken enough to warrant concern. This wasn’t a camp body. Rakestraw was supposed to be the guy opposite Terrion Arnold. But now, like Emmanuel Moseley (still rehabbing his ACL) and Brian Branch (still shaking off last year’s core surgery), he’s on the monitor closely list.

This isn’t a new pattern, it’s a continuation. In the 2024 season alone, the Lions lost Frank Ragnow for six games due to a lingering toe injury. Josh Paschal missed multiple weeks with a hip strain. Brian Branch dealt with abdominal issues through November. Alim McNeill tweaked his MCL late in the year. By the time Detroit limped into the NFC title game, they weren’t just banged up, they were duct-taped together.

Now, 2025 has barely begun, and the hits are already landing. Amon-Ra St. Brown missed the first two days of camp with hamstring tightness. Rookie tackle Giovanni Manu is recovering from a quad strain. These aren’t freak accidents. They’re piling up.

And that brings us back to Campbell. His culture has changed the identity of this team. It’s tough. Unified. Respected. But there’s a line between toughness and attrition. And right now, that line is blurring faster than anyone expected. And it has forced the fans to take a soft stance.

Fans respect Dan Campbell to tone down his antics

They got united on social media, trying to dictate terms to the head coach. One such fan requested that Dan Campbell slow down. He wrote, “Dan, take it easy sheesh.” Another fan used GM Brad Holmes as an intermediary. “Brad does love his injured players.”

Of course, that may not be the case. But the coach wants results. And he will not slow down until he gets what he really wants. Super Bowl! However, some were getting frustrated. One such fan wrote angrily, “It’s f—— July 20 spare me the full practice bullshit!!! Enough of the injuries!!!”

Another fan took a deep dive into the history. He sounded alarms over Dan Campbell’s practice methods, using a little bit of past. The fan mentioned, “This is rough because he’s usually never injured.” In the end, it comes down to this, the fans want to see their team win. But if players go down because of injuries, their dream will only get away.

That’s why the Lions HC should pay attention to a fan’s 3-word message, “Its f—— july.” The coach has already admitted that their team is not at its best now. If he doesn’t tone down his practice regimen, the accumulating injuries will only make matters worse for them. But will Dan Campbell listen? Probably not! He’s been through this, and knows that you only prepare for violence by absorbing the hits.