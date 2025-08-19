Detroit DE’s Injury Opens Door for Dan Campbell to Poach Talent From Bengals Camp

Lions head coach Dan Campbell had been optimistic about rookie defensive end Ahmed Hassanein after a minor leg scare: “It was just a little scare. He’ll be out there working, which is good.” Hassanein proved him right, bouncing back from an August 11 practice injury to return to pass-rush drills two days later. But everything changed against the Dolphins on August 13. In the third quarter, a blocker sent him down on a run play, and this time Hassanein clutched his chest and stayed down. As trainers rushed over and he headed straight to the locker room, it was clear this wasn’t just another minor setback.

After the 17-24 loss against the Dolphins in the preseason matchup, Dan Campbell admitted the DE’s injury didn’t look good. “Ahmed is going to be down for a while,” Campbell said. “He’s got a pec.” When asked if Hassanein’s injury is season-ending, Campbell could not commit to an answer. “That’s a good question. I don’t have that answer yet,” Campbell said. Reports confirm Ahmed Hassanein is dealing with a pectoral injury that could sideline him for maybe even all of the 2025 season. That’s tough news for the rookie. But Hassanein then took to Instagram to share an update on his situation with the fans.

via Imago IG via @ahmedhassanein91

“God is good, I’m blessed. I want to thank everybody that asked about me. I’m so grateful and blessed no surgery is needed, just time to heal… I will be back. Hungrier than I ever been.” Ahmed posted.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Before the injury, Ahmed Hassanein positioned himself to earn a depth role. The Lions drafted him in the sixth round from Boise State, where he showcased a relentless motor. His numbers backed that up: 119 tackles, 35 tackles for loss, and 24 sacks across four seasons. With oft-injured Marcus Davenport and Aidan Hutchinson, Hassanein seemed like a solid rotational fit. Now Campbell has a roster problem.

The Lions’ defensive line was already thin at training camp. Levi Onwuzurike will be out for the season with an ACL tear. Alim McNeill, Josh Paschal, and Mekhi Wingo haven’t practiced at camp and are expected to miss the start of the regular season. Losing Ahmed Hassanein only adds to the shortage. So who fills the gap? This is where things get interesting.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ahmed Hassanein’s injury opens more options for Dan Campbell

On a recent episode of Sports Talk Detroit, host Craig pointed out that Ahmed Hassanein’s injury might actually open new opportunities for the Lions. He outlined two options: promote young defensive linemen from within, or make a bold move in free agency—possibly even a trade. One name immediately surfaced as a target for Dan Campbell: Trey Hendrickson.

Think about it. Trey Hendrickson, an All-Pro pass rusher, is locked in a contract standoff with the Bengals. He wants guaranteed money beyond 2025, like elite edge rushers Myles Garrett, T.J. Watt, and Maxx Crosby. But the Bengals haven’t budged, facing an $18.67 million cap hit in 2025 while juggling massive deals for Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Joe Burrow. Something has to give—and the Lions could be waiting to pounce.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Craig laid it out clearly, “We have this guy, Trey Hendrickson… The Bengals and him cannot come to an agreement. There is going to likely be a trade.” The Bengals reportedly want a young defensive player plus a 2026 first-round pick. That’s not a cheap price. But for Detroit, Craig said that with “43 million or something like that over the cap next year”, they still have flexibility. They could restructure contracts, create room, and land a proven star.

But here’s the gamble: Hendrickson is past 30, so the Lions would be betting big on a veteran. The payoff? Instantly pairing Aidan Hutchinson with another elite pass rusher. Ahmed Hassanein’s injury may have closed one door, but it’s opened another. The question is whether Dan Campbell and the Lions are ready to step through it.