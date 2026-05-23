Detroit Lions Quarterback’s Generosity Inspires Change as Florida Governor Passes Heartwarming Law Teddy Bridgewater in URL

In 2024, coach Teddy Bridgewater was swiping his own card for players’ Uber rides and pregame meals. But in the eyes of the authorities, this generosity was seen as giving kids illegal benefits. This help got him him suspended from coaching last year. But in a twist of fate, his kindness sits at the center of a new Florida law.

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On May 23rd, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 178, a.k.a. The Teddy Bridgewater Act, letting middle and high school head coaches use up to $15,000 of their own money on food, transportation, and recovery services for student-athletes under clear reporting rules. Earlier, coaches trying to help kids out of their own pocket were considered to be giving improper gifts to children. Now, the lives of kids who really need the help will be changed.

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Bridgewater took some time off after the 2023 season, announcing his retirement. He came back home, and landed at the team from where he paved his way to the NFL: Miami Northwestern. He was off to a great start as a football coach, having led the team to a Class 3A state title in 2024. But along the way, Bridgewater was funding the players’ meals, travel, and recovery. He had also asked fans to step in and contribute.

In 2025, Bridgewater was suspended after these details came to light. He had spent $700 per week on Uber rides, $1,300 per week on recovery services, and $2,200 per week on meals.

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“Obviously, it got the attention of some of our legislators in Florida Legislature,” DeSantis said. “So, they passed the bill to now allow coaches to use personal funds, if they choose, to support their players with items like food, transportation, physical therapy, and even rehabilitation services.”

The act is narrow on purpose: it caps personal spending at $15,000 a year, and forces coaches to document what they buy and tells the Florida High School Athletic Association to treat those basics as legal approved support for the kids.

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“Student athletes often face challenges outside of school that can affect their ability to participate fully in athletics,” DeSantis added. “This legislation creates a structured and transparent way for coaches to provide assistance using their own personal funds, if they want to, with safeguards like parental consent, reporting minimums and then oversight.”

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Teddy Bridgewater’s case is getting the headline, but lawmakers heard from other corners, too. At the bill’s signing, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Deputy Laveranues Coles, who was drafted by the New York Jets in shared how coaches impacted his own football journey. Per Jax Today, he couldn’t believe such an act would be seen as a violation of rules.

“I was invested in by the entire community,” Coles said. “Not only by coaches, teachers and everybody, from when we didn’t have the ability to have shows, clothes on our back, the things that people take for granted on a daily basis. Our coaches were there for us, all of our young kids in the community.”

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Bridgewater is now with the Detroit Lions. He isn’t getting much time on the field, but had this statute been in practice when he was coaching, the quarterback could have built a name for himself here. Bridgewater had nothing but love for his team.

Teddy Bridgewater was only looking out for the kids

When the QB was suspended, he was pretty disappointed. Miami Northwestern went 12-4 for the first time since __ during his stint as a coach. That was because players were getting the attention and care they needed. Bridgewater could no longer continue as a coach, but he was not going to back dwon from being helpful.

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“If it comes down to it, I will volunteer from the bleachers like I used to in 2018 and 2019 when no one had a problem,” the QB said after he was suspended.

Football is a much-loved sport in Miami. But even the most talented kids here struggle because of not having the right resources. They grow up in tough neighbourhoods; situations like this become roadblocks in what could be great careers in the sport. Bridgewater wanted to keep these problems away as much as possible.

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“I’m protective, and I’m a father first before anything. And when I decided to coach, those players became my sons,” he said in 2025. ” I wanted to make sure that I just protected them in the best way that I can. I think that’s what came about. Miami Northwestern’s in a tough neighborhood and sometimes things can happen when the kids are walking home and things like that. So I was just trying to protect them and give them a ride home instead of having to take those dangerous walks.”

Bridgewater stepped up to do good because he went through the same experience growing up. Liberty City is not the best neighborhood in Miami, and the QB’s mother, Rose, raised him a single parent. The area is among Miami’s most dangerous areas, where crime rates exceed the city’s average by 95% to 295%. Not everyone gets to live a life like Bridgewater did.

“It’s a great group of kids and they see so much hope when they look at me,” he added.

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Those kids will have a chance to achieve what Bridgewater did, now that coaches are allowed to help them out financially.