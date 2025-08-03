Detroit Reporter Melts Down on Air & Delivers Harsh Warning to Jared Goff’s Backup After HOF Game

The Detroit Lions‘ preseason opener was ugly; there’s no sugarcoating it. In Thursday night’s 34-7 drubbing by the Chargers in the Hall of Fame Game, Dan Campbell’s squad coughed up the ball five times. Including a disastrous fumble on the opening kickoff and three interceptions. Even for a meaningless exhibition, the sloppy play irked the usually fiery HC. Sure, there were minor positives. Like new OC John Morton managed the play-calling flow better than expected, but the turnovers drowned out any silver linings.

With QB1 Jared Goff watching from the sidelines, backups Kyle Allen and Hendon Hooker had their chance to shine. For Hooker, especially – the 2023 third-round pick still developing behind Jared Goff – this was a chance to show progress. A chance to prove he could potentially challenge Goff if needed. What followed instead sparked one of the most explosive rants in recent Lions memory.

On Aug 1, veteran reporter Terry Foster finally snapped about the growing Hooker chatter. He didn’t hold back: “If I hear one more m——— say, you know, Henny Hooker can run, I think he should take over for Jared Goff. I’m going to eat your children. I don’t want to hear this.” The tirade came after Hooker’s dismal showing – just 1 completion for 18 yards and an interception in limited action, good for a 16.7 passer rating.

While the sample size was small, it reinforced why Goff remains Detroit’s unquestioned starter after back-to-back playoff seasons. “Never, ever, ever, if you want to talk to me, say, Hey man, the Lions lost a preseason game, guys. I think it’s going to be a rough season,” Foster continued, his voice rising. “You know what? Don’t talk to me. Don’t walk with me. I don’t want to see you.” The outburst overshadowed what had been a relatively strong camp for Hooker, who’s genuinely improved since his rookie year.

However, in Detroit‘s win-now window with Goff, there’s no patience for backup QB controversies – especially after a five-turnover preseason opener that already had Lions fans on edge.

While Foster’s rant stole the headlines, the actual QB play on the field told its own sobering story – one that explains why Detroit’s backup battle remains wide open heading into Week 2 of the preseason.

Hendon Hooker falters as Jared Goff’s understudy

Preseason games are supposed to answer questions, but Thursday night only created more for Detroit’s backup QB situation. While Terry Foster’s fiery outburst went viral, the real story unfolded on the field – where neither Kyle Allen nor Hendon Hooker looked ready to step in if Jared Goff went down.

Kyle Allen started strong but undermined his 9-of-14, 91-yard showing with two crushing interceptions. When Hooker took over, he managed just 3 completions for 18 yards and his interception in limited action. “I wish we had practice tomorrow,” a frustrated Hooker admitted postgame. “I’m just very disappointed in myself… just leading the troops down the field and making more plays.” That was a disappointing performance indeed.

However, HC Dan Campbell tried finding silver linings. “I think for both of them it was up and down,” he told reporters. “Kyle had two bad plays, but those are two turnovers. But I thought, man, he ran the offense, he did so many good things… And then Hooker, same thing.” The numbers tell a clear story – neither backup seized control of the QB2 job. Allen’s veteran presence helped command the huddle, but his turnovers proved costly. Hooker’s much-hyped athleticism never translated to production, though he’ll get another shot starting next week.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions Jan 5, 2025 Detroit, Michigan, USA Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff 16, quarterback Hendon Hooker 2 and running back Craig Reynolds 13 walk out to the field for warm ups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. Detroit Ford Field Michigan USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDavidxReginekx 20250105_ajw_kd7_069

For Lions fans, this isn’t just preseason drama. With Jared Goff leading a Super Bowl-caliber roster, having reliable insurance at QB matters. Right now, that safety net looks shaky at best. Allen’s experience might give him the edge, but his mistakes linger. Hooker’s potential remains intriguing, though his development appears slower than hoped.

As Campbell noted, there were flashes of competence. But in the NFL’s win-now landscape, flashes aren’t enough. The backups have three more exhibitions to prove they belong, starting with Hooker’s anticipated Week 2 start. For a franchise with championship aspirations, this QB battle just became must-watch television – for all the wrong reasons.