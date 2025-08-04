DJ Reed Can’t Resist Trolling His Mom Over Bold Lion-Inspired Hairstyle

DJ Reed hasn’t clocked his 40-yard dash time in years, but last week’s Lions scrimmage provided the perfect measuring stick. Jahmyr Gibbs broke free around the left edge near midfield, racing toward what looked like a guaranteed touchdown. Reed somehow tracked him down from behind, making an incredible sideline tackle that left teammates buzzing in disbelief. “What was your 40?” they kept asking during a film review, amazed by the pursuit speed. “I ran a 4.5 at my combine in 2018 — on a sprained MCL,” Reed responded proudly. That blazing speed has defined Reed’s NFL career, earning respect across locker rooms. But away from football’s spotlight, his most meaningful relationship runs deeper than any defensive play – the unbreakable bond with his mother.

His Instagram story on August 3 perfectly captured the playful dynamic between DJ Reed and his biggest supporter. The Lions cornerback couldn’t resist poking fun at his mother’s latest photo, where she posed confidently with her hands spread wide, showing off her new blonde highlights that bore an uncanny resemblance to a lion’s mane. “My mom done got a lion in front of the house I’m in, look at the pose too,” DJ Reed wrote, gently trolling his mother’s perfectly timed hair transformation.

The coincidence was too perfect to ignore. Linda Reed’s golden locks matched her son’s new team colors flawlessly, creating an unintentional but hilarious tribute to Detroit’s franchise. Her confident pose radiated the same fierce energy that Reed brings to the football field, proving that swagger runs in the family DNA.

This lighthearted moment represents just the latest chapter in their beautiful relationship. Reed has consistently used his platform to celebrate the woman who shaped him into the man he became. Back in 2020, while playing for the San Francisco 49ers, Reed surprised Linda with a brand-new BMW Z4, capturing her pure joy and disbelief on camera. Reed’s generosity stems from witnessing Linda’s incredible strength during their family’s darkest period.

When DJ was in seventh grade, doctors diagnosed his mother with congenital heart disease. Six months later, devastating news struck again when she received a Stage 2 breast cancer diagnosis. The single mother of three faced a nightmare scenario that would crush most people.

Linda’s response revealed the warrior spirit that would later inspire her son’s NFL career. When doctors recommended hospitalization for her heart condition, she refused their advice with unwavering determination. She explained that she couldn’t be away from her responsibilities because she had three children depending on her strength and presence. The chemotherapy treatments tested Linda’s resolve in ways no parent should endure. Linda eventually emerged cancer-free after completing her chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

Her survival philosophy became the foundation for Reed’s mental toughness on and off the field. “Life is going to be what it is, she explained on sfchronicle.com. You will have highs and you will have lows, but what separates people is the determination to survive and get through it. And that’s what we’ve done. We’ve been survivors all our lives, and our faith in God is our foundation: We believe.” These words encapsulate the Reed family’s approach to adversity—acknowledging life’s inevitable challenges while maintaining unwavering faith in their ability to overcome them.

Linda’s perspective shaped DJ’s resilient mindset, teaching him that setbacks are temporary but determination is permanent. Her influence explains why Reed consistently performs at an elite level despite facing criticism and doubt throughout his career. That’s why this season’s Lions camp observations show Reed shining while defending Williams, carrying his mother’s survivor mentality into every defensive play.

DJ Reed watches Lions’ secondary crumble around him

DJ Reed’s arrival in Detroit was supposed to stabilize a secondary that’s been anything but stable. Instead, the veteran cornerback finds himself as the lone consistent presence while teammates drop like flies around him. Sunday’s practice epitomized the Lions’ defensive backfield nightmare that seems destined to repeat last season’s chaos.

The day brought mixed signals for Detroit’s injury-plagued unit. Safety Kerby Joseph and starting slot cornerback Amik Robertson finally returned to action, providing much-needed reinforcement for a depleted group. Their presence offered brief hope that the secondary might find some continuity heading into the regular season.

That optimism evaporated quickly when Ennis Rakestraw crumpled during the first rep of one-on-one tackling drills. The second-year defender was positioned for significant first-team reps with Terrion Arnold still nursing a sore hamstring. Instead, Rakestraw found himself clutching his shoulder after attempting to tackle receiver Tom Kennedy, creating another gaping hole in the rotation. Rakestraw’s latest setback continues a brutal training camp that has prevented him from building on his promising OTA performance.

A nasty chest contusion from a midfield collision had already sidelined him for four practices, creating lingering discomfort that affected his preparation. The shoulder injury represents a completely different problem area, suggesting his body is breaking down under the physical demands.

Initial concerns centered on reaggravating his chest injury, but trainers quickly realized Rakestraw was favoring his opposite arm. The evaluation remained ongoing after practice, leaving the coaching staff uncertain about his availability for Monday’s session. With Rock-Ya Sin experimenting at safety for the first time, Dicaprio Bootle stepped into first-team cornerback reps opposite Reed. Even Bootle couldn’t escape the injury bug, briefly exiting after a violent collision with Craig Reynolds knocked the wind out of him. He returned minutes later, but the incident highlighted how thin Detroit’s depth has become.

Reed’s veteran leadership becomes increasingly valuable as younger players struggle with injuries and inexperience. His consistency provides the defensive backfield’s only reliable anchor while chaos swirls around him. The Lions desperately need other secondary members to stay healthy if they hope to improve the 2024 season’s defensive struggles.