DJ Reed Explains Why He Couldn’t Say No to Lions After Dan Campbell and Two-Man Pull

Dan Campbell and the Lions are serious about building a championship-caliber defense. Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard’s unit will get key contributors Aidan Hutchinson and Alim McNeill back from injury this season. The team has one clear mission: elevate the roster and compete for a title. To that end, Detroit has continued adding key pieces—and one of the most notable is veteran cornerback DJ Reed.

With two seasons each under his belt with the 49ers and Seahawks, and three with the Jets, Reed brings invaluable experience. But why did the veteran choose the Lions?

The answer is simple: he’s chasing a ring. Speaking earlier on The Jim Rome Show, Reed explained his motivation. “I want to win a Lombardi with my teammates, with my coaches, with my organization… To be in Detroit, it’s just a blessing, bro,” he said. But there’s more behind his decision. During an appearance with Bryant McFadden and Ran Carthon at Athletes First Elite Week in Las Vegas, Reed shared how crucial Detroit’s safeties were in drawing him to the team.

His real inspiration? Two elite safeties on the roster—Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph. They were the deciding factor. “That’s just a different type of level of trust when you’re playing with two guys that are All-Pros. So playing with Brian Branch, playing with Kerby Joseph was definitely something that was exciting for me,” he said.

DETROIT, MI – JANUARY 18: Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell looks up at the scoreboard during the NFC Divisional Playoff game between the Detroit Lions and the Washington Commanders on Sunday January 18, 2025 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI.

Now, with veteran cornerback Carlton Davis out of the picture, the Lions needed the right replacement—and to fans’ relief, they found it in DJ Reed. Last season, Reed allowed only two touchdowns, while opposing quarterbacks completed just 46.3% of their passes when targeting him.

Reed was also heavily influenced by head coach Dan Campbell’s fearless style. “He not going to ever play scared. And I love that. Like, scared money don’t make money. So I definitely love how aggressive he is. And that’s really the two main reasons why I was excited to be there, for real,” he said. Reed’s decision to head to the Motor City makes perfect sense when you look at the roster.

One key reason is safety Kerby Joseph, recently named to the NFL Top 100 Players of 2025. Drafted in the third round in 2022, Joseph has logged 182 solo tackles, 65 assists, one fumble recovery, and 17 interceptions over three seasons, per Statmuse.

The Lions also added another star—Brian Branch. He’s a versatile playmaker and a major boost to the secondary. According to ESPN, “Branch entered the elite in 2024 with four interceptions and 16 pass deflections, the latter ranking tops among safeties. His 21.1% ball-hawking rate is second-best among safeties with 50 or more targets.” With Joseph and Branch anchoring the secondary, Reed’s decision becomes even easier.

While his move to Detroit is driven by the pursuit of a title, one of Reed’s off-field decisions also hints at his long-term commitment to the city.

What did DJ Reed buy after signing a multi-million-dollar deal with the Lions?

Lions cornerback Reed grabbed headlines by signing a three-year, $48 million deal with the franchise, with nearly $32 million guaranteed. Meanwhile, Carlton Davis signed a three-year, $60 million contract with the New England Patriots. Not long after Reed’s deal started making waves, rumors surfaced that he had purchased a Rolls-Royce Cullinan—worth nearly $500,000.

Reed addressed the speculation during the same show, clarifying that while the car is real, it had nothing to do with his new contract. “I bought that before I even signed with Detroit. That was already paid for. So people was like, ‘Oh, he bought a Cullinan.’ I’m like, no, no, no, no. It’s paid for,” he explained.

However, Reed did make one major purchase after signing with the Lions—a home in Detroit. The former Jets star said that since he’ll be in the Motor City for at least two to three years, he wanted to make sure his family felt comfortable and settled.

“I bought a crib in Detroit… I just wanted to make sure my family, like my wife and my kids, was super comfortable. Because we’re going to be there for two years guaranteed, but more than likely three years. I just want to make sure they straight,” he shared. With a new home and a clear commitment to his future in Detroit, Reed’s focus now shifts to elevating the defense and securing long-term success in the seasons ahead.