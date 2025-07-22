DJ Reed’s Wife Shares Heartfelt Message Ahead of His Lions Debut

“I bought a crib in Detroit,” DJ Reed said recently, his voice steady with quiet resolve. When he signed with the Detroit Lions as a free agent, he didn’t chase headlines. He prioritized what mattered most: his family. “I just want to make sure they’re straight,” he explained. Knowing they would stay in Detroit for some time, Reed made sure to create a comfortable home for his wife and kids. He didn’t just sign a contract – he made a long-term commitment to his future, both on and off the field.

Now entering his eighth season in the NFL, Reed embraces his dual role as a veteran leader and devoted family man. He has been helping mentor rookies and leads by example on the field. But he draws his deepest sense of pride from the life he’s built at home. Although his $ 500,000, Lions-blue Rolls-Royce draws attention, Reed focuses more on the home he has created for his wife, Briana, and their children. After growing up in a crowded house in Bakersfield, he values stability above all else. For Reed, football provides the platform, but family remains the purpose. Everything he’s built, he’s built for them.

Reed’s wife couldn’t be prouder of him. Recently, Briana took to Instagram to celebrate a major milestone in her husband’s NFL career. In a heartfelt Instagram Story, she posted a striking side-by-side image showing his growth over the years – from a wide-smiling rookie in a red San Francisco 49ers jersey to a seasoned veteran wearing the iconic Honolulu blue of the Detroit Lions, looking determined and battle-tested.

Briana also wrote a message in the story which read, “Year 8 loading!!! Let’s go, baby 🏋🏽‍♂️💙🙏🏾 I’m so proud of you. The amount of work, discipline, and sacrifice it takes to make it this far in the NFL. All glory to God! I can not wait to see you in that Honolulu blue 😉🥰🦁 @dj_2great”. Honolulu blue, a nickname for the Lions’ signature color, was more than just a nod to his new team here. It was a symbol of a new chapter, one earned through years of grind and growth.

via Imago

DJ Reed’s visual transformation, showcased in Briana’s story, was a testament to his years of dedication. And she poured her pride and emotion into the touching message she posted with it. It also reflected DJ Reed’s motto in life: “In Due Time”. His journey wasn’t easy, and it was his unwavering commitment and deep faith that helped him overcome every obstacle along the way.

For six straight seasons, DJ Reed has put together a 70.0-plus PFF overall grade. Now, the cornerback is set to make a big impact in Detroit, and Pro Football Focus backs that up. A few weeks ago, PFF ranked Reed No. 6 on its list of the top 32 cornerbacks for 2025. Though often overshadowed by his former New York Jets teammate Sauce Gardner, who sits at No. 1, Reed quietly played at an elite level.

“Reed has yet to become a household name at the position despite excellent play for several seasons,” noted PFF analyst John Kosko. Reed’s advanced coverage grade over the past two years ranks fifth, and his 89.3 standard coverage grade is 12th. He’s the only Lions CB on the list, replacing Carlton Davis. The Lions got Reed for $6 million less total and $2.5 million less guaranteed than Davis, making this one of their best offseason moves.

DJ Reed set to make a difference for the Lions

Standing at just 5-foot-9, DJ Reed openly embraces what sets him apart. In his latest interview with CBS Sports, he declared, “I’ve got respect for everybody, but respectfully I feel like I’m a unicorn.” Confident yet humble, Reed explained that few players of his size perform at his level. Last year, he demonstrated strong coverage skills for the Jets. He held receivers to a 57.1% catch rate and consistently disrupted throws, despite not snagging an interception. He credited his edge not just to physical talent, but to his relentless desire to learn, improve, and outwork everyone around him.

When he chose Detroit, he did so with purpose. At the top of his list was the chance to play alongside what he called the best safety duo in the NFL — Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch. “I was definitely excited about the safeties I’m playing with,” Reed said. “When you’ve got two guys that can roam, get the ball, come down and hit, that makes my job easier. Playing with All-Pro talent like that just builds a whole different level of trust.” He definitely has the best company of ‘Smash and Grab.’ Branch had four interceptions, 16 pass deflections (the most among safeties last season), and a 21.1% ball-hawking rate (second-best in the NFL). As ESPN pointed out, when quarterbacks targeted Joseph last season, it resulted in a minuscule 29.2 passer rating and a league-leading 36.4% ball-hawking rate.

DJ Reed also praised head coach Dan Campbell. He loves Campbell’s fearless, go-for-it mentality. “He’s going for it on fourth-and-5, he doesn’t care what anyone thinks,” Reed said. “He plays to win. Scared money don’t make money – I love how aggressive he is.” That mindset, combined with Detroit’s defensive talent, made the Lions the perfect fit for Reed’s next chapter.

Moreover, he remains locked in on raising his production this season. For a Lions defense on the rise, his presence offers both stability and fire. The Lions, with DJ Reed in the squad, can make that leap this year to finally leave behind the postseason woes.