Rob Gronkowski just watched Jahmyr Gibbs run his way into the NFL record book, and his first reaction was not a celebration. It was a request. Whatever you do, just do not pull a Barry Sanders.

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The moment came on The Gronk and Jules Show, where Gronkowski and Julian Edelman broke down the Lions’ 31-21 win over the Buccaneers.

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“Hey, Gibbs. Just don’t retire early, please. Please, we love watching you. Don’t pull a Barry Sanders,” Gronkowski said on the podcast.

Host Jack McCarthy set up the segment with the bright spot of the day.

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“Oh yeah, we got to talk about the bright side here. Jahmyr Gibbs making history today. He has the second-most rushing touchdowns before the age of 25 all-time behind the one and only Barry Sanders,” Jack said.

Edelman liked the franchise connection. “Yeah, same organization, same franchise. That’s awesome,” he said.

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Edelman also answered with a quick reality check on where Detroit stands now. “Detroit, this is a different Detroit team than when Barry played now,” he said.

Gibbs ran 23 times for 98 yards and scored on runs of 1 and 4 yards, both in the fourth quarter, to help Detroit pull away at Ford Field. The Lions defense did its part too, holding Tampa Bay’s Bucky Irving to 68 yards on 18 carries.

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The final tally also moved him alongside Sanders. ESPN Insights has Gibbs at 52 rushing touchdowns in 59 games, tied with Sanders for the most by a running back before turning 25.

Gibbs will turn 25 in March, and the Lions have seven games left. That is seven chances to pass Sanders, and he has 13 rushing touchdowns this season and has scored in every game but two.

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Sanders’ mark is not the only one falling. Gibbs also moved past Herman Moore for third on Detroit’s career touchdown list with 64, and he had already passed Sanders in total touchdowns before 25 the month before. He still trails Calvin Johnson by 20 on that list and Sanders by 45.

Jared Goff has noticed. Earlier this season, the Lions quarterback said it was “very cool that it’s Barry’s record, too.”

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The win pushed Detroit to 8-2, and the team has now won six straight. Next up is a Thanksgiving game against the Bears at home.

That is the good news. Now for why Gronkowski sounded nervous.

Sanders walked away in July 1999, at 31, just before Lions training camp. He announced it in a statement sent to his hometown paper, The Wichita Eagle.

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“The reason I am retiring is simple: My desire to exit the game is greater than my desire to remain in it. I have searched my heart through and through and feel comfortable with this decision,” he said.

The shock was not just the timing. Sanders was 1,457 yards short of Walter Payton’s career rushing record, which many believed he would break.

He had just run for 1,491 yards in what counted as a down year, and he ran for 2,053 in his 1997 MVP season. Detroit went 5-11 in his final season, and he later said he did not see the Lions as a serious Super Bowl contender. He also described what was missing.

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“For me, just that thing that drove me to play, which is that passion, just wasn’t there,” Sanders said in his 2023 documentary comments.

That is the ghost Gronkowski is trying to ward off. Sanders left a team stuck at 5-11, and Gibbs is running on an 8-2 team.

That contrast is the whole point of Edelman’s line. For now, the only thing Gibbs has to chase is one more rushing touchdown, and Gronkowski plainly hopes he keeps chasing them for years.