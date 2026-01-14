ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky Makes Coaching Plans Clear to Dan Campbell as Lions Fire OC

Essentials Inside The Story Dan Orlovsky quietly signals interest in Lions OC job with blueprint tweet

Lions have interviewed Tee Martin, Mike McDaniel, Mike Kafka, Jake Peetz

Orlovsky’s QB insight and shared history with Dan Campbell set him apart

Just when the Detroit Lions’ coaching search seemed predictable, a voice from the team’s past inserted itself into the conversation, turning the rumor mill on its head. To fill the vacant position, lots of names are being discussed, and there was every reason to expect the team’s coaching search would follow a predictable path. Unexpectedly, though, on the Tuesday edition of the Pat McAfee Show, video producer Evan Fox threw a name that nobody saw coming.

“I got a name that nobody is talking about that would fit really well in Detroit, if you guys really want to hear that one,” Fox said on The Pat McAfee Show. “I think Dan Orlovsky, with his history with the Lions, former teammate with MCDC. The guy knows everything about Ben Johnson’s offense. He loves Jared Goff. Accurate quarterbacks. All those weapons.”

When Pat McAfee posted the clip on X, the reaction was instant. But the moment truly landed when Dan Orlovsky stepped in himself. The ESPN analyst responded with a short, loaded reply that said more than a full statement ever could, cutting through the speculation and quietly placing himself in the conversation.

“6OL Under center,” Orlovsky commented on X. “Play action pass Motions.”

Dan Orlovsky didn’t need a long thread to make his point. His four-line tweet read more like a blueprint, making his plans clear to head coach Dan Campbell. That is the exact DNA of Detroit’s offense under Ben Johnson and the clearest sign yet that Orlovsky is thinking in Lions terms. It was not nostalgia, and it was not random Xs and Os. It was a quiet signal that he believes in protecting Jared Goff, stressing defenses before the snap. In one short post, Orlovsky showed he would not reinvent Detroit’s attack. He would pick it up and sharpen it.

The former Lions QB built a career dissecting quarterback decisions and scheme nuances since joining ESPN in 2018. In fact, he even signed a multi-year extension in July 2025 to stay with ESPN. That being said, his recent interest in the OC position suggests otherwise.

Detroit’s offense did not just stall late in the season. It unraveled. After missing the playoffs for the first time since 2022, the Lions were forced into damage-control mode. Around Week 10, the team quietly pulled play-calling duties from Morton and handed the offense to head coach Dan Campbell. Last week, Morton was officially fired, closing the book on an offense that lost its edge when it mattered most.

That is exactly why Dan Orlovsky’s name suddenly carries weight. In Detroit, he is still remembered for running out of the back of the end zone during the infamous 0–16 season in 2008. But that season also ties him to Campbell, as the two were teammates during the franchise’s lowest point. Since then, Orlovsky has rebuilt his football credibility at ESPN, earning respect for his command of Xs and Os, which is crucial for a Lions team searching for offensive direction.

While speculation over Orlovsky remains steady, the franchise has been active in its search for a new offensive coordinator. Various names have emerged in the last few days to fill the vacant spot for a team hungry for playoff football.

The Detroit Lions continue to assess candidates

The Detroit Lions kicked off their offensive coordinator search after firing John Morton, and a lot has changed in a few days. Friday, January 9, Jake Peetz, Seattle’s passing game coordinator, emerged as a candidate, bringing experience crafting one of the league’s top passing attacks. That day also saw David Blough officially elevated in Washington, cementing his profile as a strong OC option.

The following week, the Lions lined up a series of high-profile interviews. On Monday, January 12, Baltimore Ravens quarterbacks coach Tee Martin met with the team, offering insight from coaching Lamar Jackson to MVP-level seasons. Tuesday, January 13, former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel brought his proven offensive track record to the table. Finally, on Wednesday, January 14, interim Giants head coach and OC Mike Kafka rounded out the early interviews, blending rookie QB development with prior Super Bowl experience.

Detroit’s front office has signaled more interviews are coming, aiming to find the OC who can stabilize Jared Goff’s offense and push the team back into playoff contention. Among these names, Orlovsky has a sense of familiarity unlike most others.

Dan Orlovsky isn’t just a blast from the past. He played alongside Dan Campbell from 2006 to 2008, soaking in the Lions’ offense firsthand. That shared history gives him a rare insider perspective, and his years dissecting Xs and Os at ESPN only sharpen it. Orlovsky knows the Ben Johnson system like few can, blending quarterback insight with institutional knowledge that could help Detroit rebuild its offense.