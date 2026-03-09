Ex-Lions DT Airs Front Office Dirty Laundry in Emotional Detroit Exit

Essentials Inside The Story Ndamukong Suh reflects on his departure from the Detroit Lions.

Years after his controversial departure from Detroit, Ndamukong Suh is finally setting the record straight on why he left the Lions, and his explanation points the finger directly at the front office. Speaking on his podcast, No Free Lunch with Ndamukong Suh, the former defensive tackle shared new details about the contract negotiations that ultimately led to his exit from the franchise.

“I left Detroit because it was best for me and my family, but also I gave them, nobody knows, I gave them the option to match, and they didn’t match,” said Ndamukong Suh. “What am I supposed to do? Let’s talk about facts. Nobody knows that, so who was disloyal in that decision?”

According to a league source, the Lions offered Suh $17 million a year with $58 million guaranteed over six years. However, the Dolphins, helped by the income tax rules in Florida, made an offer that the defensive tackle couldn’t refuse. They offered $60 million guaranteed and $114 million overall, figures that the Lions simply couldn’t match.

During the discussion, Suh made it clear that leaving Detroit was not an easy choice. He explained that the team originally drafted him to be one of the cornerstones of the franchise and that he believed he had earned that role through his play.

Suh said that early in his career, he even accepted a smaller deal because the team told him he couldn’t earn more than their quarterback, a recent first-round pick. He respected the rule and decided to prove himself on the field.

While his exit from Detroit remains a point of contention, Suh has since put his playing days behind him, focusing on mentorship through his new podcast.

Suh was drafted second overall by the Lions in 2010 and played in Detroit until the 2014 season. During his time with the team, he quickly became the anchor of the defensive line and one of the most talked-about defenders in the league.

Across his NFL career, Suh posted strong numbers. He recorded 392 solo tackles, 208 assists, and 71.5 sacks. He also recovered nine fumbles and grabbed one interception while earning five Pro Bowl selections.

After leaving Detroit, Suh continued his career with several teams, including the Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Philadelphia Eagles. He also made three Super Bowl appearances, winning a ring with Tampa Bay in Super Bowl LV.

Looking back, Suh’s Detroit exit still raises questions about contract decisions and loyalty. But years later, the veteran lineman is now focused on his post-playing career.

Why Ndamukong Suh decided to retire from the NFL

In 2025, Ndamukong Suh officially stepped away from the NFL after a long and successful career. The veteran defensive tackle shared the update with fans and explained that the decision came after deep thought about life beyond football.

Suh revealed that his late father had a strong influence on this choice. According to him, his father once told him it might be time to move on from the game and focus on the next chapter of his life. That conversation stayed with him for a long time.

The former Detroit Lions star explained that he had already been preparing for life after football for years. While the sport gave him fame and success, he said it was never meant to be the final goal of his journey.

Instead, Suh now wants to focus on helping others grow. He plans to share lessons from his career with athletes, young professionals, and entrepreneurs who are building their futures.

One of the main ways he plans to do that is through his No Free Lunch podcast. The podcast focuses on real conversations about life, money, discipline, and long-term planning, topics Suh believes are important for young athletes.