Lions Eye Former Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs After Releasing Terrion Arnold

The Detroit Lions have moved on from Terrion Arnold and aren’t wasting much time filling that gap on the roster.

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According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs worked out for the Lions this past weekend. He was among 8 players the franchise tried out that day, and the only defensive back in that group.

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Diggs became a free agent earlier this year after being dropped by the Green Bay Packers, who played him for only two games last year. His production is questionable, since he has only played 22 games in the last three years. However, there is still some potential Detroit could make use of.

Diggs is trying to get his career back on track after a sharp fall from where he once was. He tallied an impressive 11 interceptions in 2021 with the Dallas Cowboys, and made the Pro Bowl twice before his fourth season. The Cowboys also handed him a five-year, $97 million extension in 2023. But a knee injury that year derailed his career.

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Last season, Diggs played only 7 games, across Dallas and Green Bay. However, even though he split time with two teams, Diggs allowed a 156.3 passer rating in coverage, per ESPN Next Gen stats. According to analyst Anthony Holzman-Escareno, the number put him highest among 616 cornerbacks who have been targeted at least 20 times per season since 2020.

Once a solid ball-hawking corner, he is now left searching for a new team. Luckily for him, Detroit is just the place.

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D.J. Reed and Rock Ya-Sin are the projected starters at corner. However, Reed has been missing practices due to an injury. The Lions have also turned to an inexperienced Ennis Rakestraw Jr. for help, who has taken first-team reps this summer. But Detroit lacks cornerback depth after the departures of Arnold, Jerry Jacobs, and Cam Sutton.

And then there’s Trevon Diggs, who has more career interceptions than all of the above’s numbers combined. If the Lions see enough of that playmaking ability, what started as a chance workout could very quickly turn into something much bigger for Trevon Diggs.

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The veteran has been a solid hard worker, a feature Detroit will definitely be impressed with.

“He is definitely a savant of this game,” cornerback Jourdan Lewis told ESPN in 2024. “He understands this game, and I really think he’s a genius at it, honestly. When he’s in true form, I feel like he’s one of the best defensive players in the game. It’s amazing to see.”

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Unfortunately, Diggs’ chance at redemption comes with Terrion Arnold ruining his own chances.

More about how Detroit let go of Terrion Arnold

The Lions released cornerback Terrion Arnold on June 30 after he was arrested on felony charges of armed robbery and kidnapping tied to an alleged incident in Tampa, Florida, back in February. Prosecutors claim Arnold orchestrated a plan to abduct and beat three men he suspected of stealing roughly $100,000 in cash and luxury goods from him, and he faces up to life in prison if convicted.

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Arnold started 14 games as a rookie in 2024 and showed real promise. But a shoulder injury cut short his 2025 campaign to eight games, 31 tackles and one interception before the season was over.

Head coach Dan Campbell talked to his team about the release before camp opened. He made it clear it was not an easy call.

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“You never want to let go of a player, especially somebody that you’ve been around for a while here and you drafted,” Campbell said. “It’s unfortunate, but we made the move we thought was best for us. We feel pretty good in that room with the competition between veterans and young guys.”

The Detroit Lions’ secondary was once among the best in the league. But entering the 2026 season, the unit looks like it could collapse under pressure. Perhaps with the inclusion of Trevon Diggs, the Lions could find some stability.