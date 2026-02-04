Lions Fan Grabbed by DK Metcalf Files $100M Lawsuit After Demanding Formal Retraction

Essentials Inside The Story A viral sideline moment involving DK Metcalf has exploded into a $100 million lawsuit

A Lions fan with a history with Metcalf claims he was falsely labeled a racist

A brief in-game exchange now sits in court, with serious allegations and reputations hanging in the balance

In a high-stakes matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf’s one sideline incident became the headline in December 2025. Consequently, the league took action, the team took notice, and six weeks later, the Lions fan involved has also made a legal move.

“#Lions fan Ryan Kennedy has filed a $100M lawsuit against #Steelers WR DK Metcalf and the media company tied to Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe, alleging defamation, negligence, and more,” Ari Meirov reported on X.

After the incident at Ford Field on December 21, multiple entities in national media wrongly labeled Kennedy a racist. Meanwhile, he strongly denied those accusations from the start, even when the Press talked to him right after the game. But with a high-profile name like Metcalf involved, no one let the incident go.

Since the broadcast camera did not record the incident closely, and no one heard Kennedy provoke Metcalf, there is no audio or video proof of any racial slurs being used. Then, the Lions fan maintained that all he did was call Metcalf by his full name, DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf.

Now, with the story spreading rapidly through major outlets, it caused serious damage to Kennedy’s personal life and career.

According to the complaint, Kennedy states that he legally occupied his seat as a spectator and committed no act that provoked the contact. Because of that, he claims this situation caused him both physical pain and emotional distress.

The lawsuit also states that Chad Ochocinco Johnson, co-host on the Nightcap podcast with Shannon Sharpe, said Kennedy used a racial slur toward Metcalf and insulted Metcalf’s mother with a misogynistic slur. During that same broadcast, Sharpe reportedly added that “a lot of people have been k—– behind words.”

Kennedy argues that they delivered those statements as facts and pushed them to a massive audience.

The lawsuit claims major media platforms repeatedly covered it and shared it across social media, reaching millions. Kennedy asserts that this led to him receiving death threats, hate mail, incessant harassment, and even being branded a racist nationwide.

Beyond defamation, the lawsuit also includes assault and battery claims against Metcalf, along with negligence claims against multiple parties, including the Steelers. In addition, Kennedy has named Ford Field management in premises liability claims tied to security and fan safety.

For now, the case remains active and pending in Wayne County Circuit Court. But let’s recap what had happened.

What we know about the incident

Back in Week 16’s game, late in the second quarter, when the CBS Sports broadcast was on a commercial break, their cameras recorded a sideline altercation between the Steelers No. 4 and a Lions fan wearing a blue wig. The fan, who later identified himself as Ryan Kennedy to the Detroit Free Press, was holding a No. 4 Steelers jersey in his hands, leaning over the railing in the front row of the stands to speak with Metcalf.

Next thing we know, Metcalf grabbed him by his shirt collar, pulled him closer, and made a little, if any, contact with a closed fist. The broadcast also showed that the fan threw his hands up in the air, possibly celebrating what he accomplished. However, the fan was not removed from the game.

As for Metcalf, since the referees didn’t notice the incident and didn’t flag it right then and there, he continued playing. Moreover, the NFL cannot instruct officials to penalize or eject a player during a game, per a league source. But he wasn’t off the hook.

The league’s Personal Conduct Policy clarifies that any conduct “detrimental to the integrity and public confidence in” the NFL by players or someone associated with the game will be subject to punishment.

As a result, the league suspended Metcalf for the final two games of the season without pay. The suspension resulted in approximately $555,556 in lost salary for the wide receiver. He directly suited up for the Steelers’ wild-card game. But that wasn’t it.

The Steelers also had the option of voiding any guarantees for Metcalf. Consequently, he would’ve missed $25 million in 2026 and $20 million in injury guarantees, according to his four-year, $132 million extension he signed after his trade from the Seattle Seahawks this offseason. However, the team decided not to follow through, as they wish to keep a long-term commitment to their primary wide receiver of the season.

A source close to the wide receiver mentioned that Kennedy allegedly called Metcalf’s mother a derogatory word and called Metcalf “something we both know you don’t call a Black man.”

After the game, the Press got hold of the fan outside Ford Field to talk to him. Kennedy, a Pinckney, Michigan, resident, confirmed that he only called Metcalf by his full name.

“I called him that, and then he grabbed me and ripped my shirt,” Kennedy said. “I’m a little shocked. Like everyone’s talking to me. I’m a little rattled, but I just want the Lions to win, baby.”

Apparently, there is also a shared history between the two.

Last season, when the WR was with Seattle, the same fan reportedly called out Metcalf during their Week 4 game. Then, Metcalf had requested that the fan be removed. This time, though, Kennedy is maintaining his stance. But before this legal battle, Kennedy wanted Metcalf to come forward to the media and reveal the truth.

Ryan Kennedy wanted a formal retraction from DK Metcalf

Just days after the incident back in December, Lions fan Ryan Kennedy stepped in front of cameras with his legal team to clear his name. According to Kennedy, the situation spiraled quickly after DK Metcalf accused him of using a racial slur, and as a result, his family began receiving threats.

“It is really hard to get me upset, but there’s two things, animal abuse, racism, like, I get hot right away,” Kennedy said. “Like, I can feel it in my face; it’s all warm. So I guess I wanna be crystal clear about one thing: I didn’t use any racial slurs, no hate speech, none of that stuff at the game. Actually, never. 15-year season ticket holder for the Lions, I’ve never done that at all.”

After laying that out, Kennedy shifted his focus directly to the Steelers’ wide receiver. He asked Metcalf to be honest about what really happened.

“I’m sure you didn’t want that to happen to the family. Even if you did, like, I forgive you, man. That’s all I got. Go, Lions!”

In that moment, Kennedy made it clear he wanted a formal retraction, but that never happened. There’s no denying that the wide receiver would be regretting his actions, provoked by whatever reason, months after the incident occurred.