Final Injury Report for Rams vs. Lions: Will Brian Branch, Davante Adams Play in Week 15 Game?

The Detroit Lions sit at 8-5 and will go against the Rams at SoFi Stadium this Sunday. But things aren’t looking good for either roster. Ten names sit on Detroit’s injury report. Now the big question is, will Brian Branch suit up in Week 15? That answer is now clear.

Following the injury last week, Brian Branch hasn’t recovered and thus will not play next week either. The Lions made it official on Saturday, Dec. 13. The Pro Bowl safety was placed on injured reserve. With that move, his season is over. For a defense that feeds off his energy, it is a tough pill.

Branch suffered a torn Achilles in his right leg during last week’s win over the Cowboys. Head coach Dan Campbell confirmed he already had surgery. The road back will not be short. His recovery window sits between eight and twelve months. In other words, this is about 2025, not December football.

So, the front office pivoted fast. To fill the roster spot, Detroit activated tight end Shane Zylstra from injured reserve. He has been out since Week 2 with a knee injury. Still, his return brings much-needed depth. Before this move, Anthony Firkser was the only tight end on the active 53.

Unfortunately, the tight end room is still patched together. Sam LaPorta is done for the year after back surgery. Brock Wright remains on injured reserve with a trachea injury and likely will not return until the playoffs. Alongside Zylstra, the Lions elevated Giovanni Ricci and safety Erick Hallett from the practice squad.

However, there is more news. Offensive lineman Christian Mahogany was not activated from injured reserve and is out against the Rams. Safety Thomas Harper was also downgraded to out due to a concussion. That closes the Lions side of the report. Now, attention shifts west. What exactly is Davante Adams’ situation heading into Week 15?

Will Davante Adams play against the Lions?

Compared to the Lions, the Rams’ injury list stayed light. Still, one name stood out and quickly grabbed the attention of Ram Nation heading into the weekend. That name, of course, is Davante Adams.

The star wideout was limited again on Friday and officially landed as questionable. However, confidence inside the building feels strong. Sean McVay addressed it head-on and did not sound concerned. “Very surprised” if Adams does not play was how the Rams coach framed it.

Adams has had 56 catches for 718 yards and has scored 14 touchdowns in 13 games this season.

Importantly, Adams is the only Ram on the final injury report. Byron Young and Alaric Jackson simply received rest days. Meanwhile, everyone else logged at least some practice work.

So let’s see whether Davante Adams takes the field, and if he does, how much that tilts the balance on Sunday.