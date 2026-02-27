Florida Court Announces Decision on Terrion Arnold Lawsuit as Lions CB Faces Kidnapping & Robbery Allegations

Watch What’s Trending Now!

A Florida judge has issued a major ruling in a case tied to Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold from early February. The allegations are linked to a case involving property stolen from an Airbnb Arnold rented.

A judge granted the state’s motion for pretrial detention for Boakai Eugene Hilton, who faces three counts of kidnapping to harm or terrorize and three counts of armed robbery. These are all first-degree felonies punishable by life in prison. The charges stem from an incident after two burglaries at an Airbnb Arnold had rented. The perpetrator stole designer bags, $100,000 in cash, an $80,000 necklace, and his NFL-issued phone. In its hearing on February 24, the court didn’t charge Arnold with any crime.

Court records say the NFL player suspected the driver he hired, Yan Lopez, and others allegedly lured victims to an apartment. They held them at gunpoint, beat and interrogated them for about an hour. The judge cited text messages and victim statements as “overwhelming” evidence that Hilton orchestrated the attack.