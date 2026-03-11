Lions Forced to Make $32M Jared Goff Decision as Dan Campbell Brings Back 33-YO QB

Essentials Inside The Story The Lions sign Isiah Pacheco to a one-year $1.81 million steal deal

The 33-year-old returns to Detroit after the 2023 and 2024 spent here earlier

Isiah's value has dropped due to an extensive injury history

When this year’s salary cap was officially set, the Lions found themselves facing a million-dollar problem. They were $12.2 million over the cap. The biggest reason for that mess sat right at the top of the cap sheet: Jared Goff’s contract. So before the deadline hit, Detroit moved to fix it.​

All 32 NFL teams are required to reach salary cap compliance before 4:00 p.m. (March 11), when the new league year officially begins. With that clock ticking, the Lions restructured Goff’s contract, converting $40 million of his base salary into a signing bonus. That one move dropped his massive 2026 cap hit from $69.6 million all the way down to $37.6 million, freeing up $32 million in cap space for the Lions to work with.

With that restructure now official, Detroit enters the league year sitting at $35.06 million in available cap space. For Jared Goff himself, nothing changes in terms of what he actually earns this season. It just will not be charged against this year’s cap all at once, giving Detroit the breathing room it desperately needed.

To make the deal more financially manageable going forward, the Lions also added a void year to Goff’s contract. That gives them a real decision point after the 2028 season on whether to move on from the quarterback or commit further. That decision will matter because Goff’s upcoming cap numbers won’t get any lighter.

His 2027 cap hit sits at $62.6 million, and his 2028 number climbs back to $69.6 million. That’s the same figure Detroit just worked so hard to bring down. The void year gives them the exit ramp before those numbers hit again.

​In short, the Lions did not restructure Goff’s contract because they wanted to. They did it because they had to. It was never a question of whether this move would happen. It was only a question of when and how. ​

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA NFC Divisional Round-Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions Jan 18, 2025

To understand how Detroit got here, we must go back to 2021. The Rams traded Goff to Detroit in exchange for Matthew Stafford. At the time, it looked like Detroit was taking on a project. Goff finished that first season 3-10 as a starter, and the doubts about whether he could lead a contender were loud.

Eventually, things took a turn. The Lions finished 12-5 in 2023 and won the NFC North division title. Then in 2024, they went 15-2 in the regular season. That consistent performance earned Goff a four-year, $212 million contract extension in 2024. But since arriving in Detroit, the Lions have repeatedly restructured his contract to create cap space.

Now, with $32 million newly unlocked, Dan Campbell had the resources to act on deals to sign other players to the roster. And that includes adding a quarterback.

Dan Campbell brings back a familiar face and a Chiefs outcast to Detroit

Before the Jared Goff restructure was even made official, Campbell already had a plan in motion. The Lions signed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on Tuesday. That brings the 33-year-old back to a franchise he knows well.

Bridgewater previously spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons in Detroit. Though he never took a single snap in either year, he served strictly as a backup to Goff. His return gives Dan Campbell a familiar, low-risk presence behind his starter as the new league year begins.

​But Bridgewater was not the only addition Campbell made with the cap room in mind. In addition to the veteran QB, the Lions also agreed to sign running back Isiah Pacheco to a one-year, $1.81 million deal. That is a significant drop from his projected value of $4 to $5 million per year, which was reportedly what he was expected to sign for on the open market.

October 19, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco

That drop in value comes directly from the reason the Chiefs moved on from him. Over four seasons with Kansas City, Pacheco missed 17 regular-season games. His rookie year in 2022 was the only season he played in every game.

In 2023, a shoulder injury and a concussion cost him time. In 2024, a fractured right fibula and a chest and rib sprain kept him to just seven games played. Then last season, an MCL sprain in Week 8 caused him to miss four more games.

Despite the injury concerns, Pacheco makes a compelling case for the role David Montgomery left behind in Detroit. In 2022, his rookie season, Pacheco rushed for 830 yards (the most on the Chiefs that season) and scored five touchdowns, earning votes for the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award. He backed that up in 2023, leading Kansas City in rushing again with 935 yards and seven touchdowns. Along the way, he picked up two Super Bowl rings as a key piece of the Chiefs’ dynasty.