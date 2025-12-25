FOX Anchor Erupts Against Amon-Ra St. Brown For Trashing Lions’ Christmas Schedule Despite $120M NFL Salary

Essentials Inside The Story St. Brown expressed that he is "not a fan" of playing on two biggest U.S. holidays

Skversky suggested the NFL and Lions should forfeit St. Brown’s game check for his comments

Lions enter week 17 with a 3% chance of making the playoffs

While most families carve a turkey on Thanksgiving and open presents on Christmas, some of the NFL’s highest-paid stars are on the field—and not all of them are happy about it. For Detroit Lions‘ wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, his $120 million contract comes with a few strings attached, and one of them is a Christmas Day game he’d rather skip—a sentiment one FOX anchor found ‘seriously ridiculous.

“Seriously ridiculous,” FOX anchor Jeff Skversky tweeted. “Amon-Ra St. Brown signed a 4-year, $120M contract with $77M guaranteed to live out a dream. It’s cartoony and insulting to complain about playing on Christmas or Thanksgiving.”

This reaction by the FOX 29 reporter comes after a clip of Amon-Ra St. Brown’s podcast went viral, where he discussed playing in these festive games as the Lions suit up against the Vikings for the week 17 Christmas Day game. The 26-year-old had also played in the Thanksgiving Day game (week 13) against the Green Bay Packers.

“How do I feel about playing on Christmas Day, and we had Thanksgiving? I’m not a fan,” he said on his podcast. “We got the two biggest holidays. I feel like, in the United States, we played on both of them, and I don’t have kids yet. But if I had kids, I’d be even more pissed. You can’t really spend it with your family.”

However, Skversky’s earlier comments weren’t all as he doubled down on his criticism, suggesting the NFL and the Detroit Lions should suspend Amon-Ra St. Brown for his comments and even make him forfeit his salary for the Christmas Day game.

“NFL & Lions should send him home,” Skversky wrote on X. “And forfeit his $500,000 game check for today to spend time with his family.”

However, many NFL stars like Amon-Ra have expressed displeasure about playing on these major holidays. Some names include the 26-year-old receiver’s Detroit teammate, Penei Sewell, along with Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones, and Justin Reid (New Orleans Saints).

Now, coming back to the game at hand, the Detroit Lions are in desperate need of finding a win as they enter Week 17 with a 3 percent chance to make the playoffs. However, for this high-stakes matchup, the defending NFC North champions could be without Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has been listed as questionable for this fixture.

Will Amon-Ra St. Brown play against the Vikings?

After suffering their seventh loss of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Detroit Lions’ playoff hopes are hanging by a thread. Now, with just two games remaining in the season, the Lions need every weapon in their arsenal to ensure they win out their schedule. Hence, Detroit needs its best receiver, who is second in the league in receiving touchdowns (11), fourth in receptions (98), and receiving yards (1,194).

Fortunately for Lions’ fans, this wish may come true as NFL insider Ian Rapoport had a positive update regarding their WR1.

“Amon-Ra St. Brown officially questionable, as is basically the whole roster,” Rapoport wrote on X. “St. Brown seems to be in a good position to play.

With this development, Lions fans can take a sigh of relief, but only for a short moment, as winning their remaining games doesn’t guarantee playoff qualification. Further, Detroit needs the Green Bay Packers to lose their final two games. Now, Detroit fans must pray for a Christmas miracle to take them into the playoffs.