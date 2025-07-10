GM Brad Holmes Urged To Add Another QB As Hendon Hooker’s QB Future Stirs Concern in Lions

Do the Lions need another quarterback? Their roster has arguably the best QB, Jared Goff. Being an MVP finalist last year, he quickly stole the show. He was the starting quarterback with Hendon Hooker as the primary backup. Other than Jake Fromm, who didn’t have a permanent spot on the roster, the lineup didn’t have a third quarterback on the active game-day roster in 2024. The only exception was when veteran player Teddy Bridgewater briefly came back as a backup. Later, the franchise surprised everyone by adding another 29-year-old QB. Despite Lions GM Brad Holmes’ assurance that the team has a strong quarterback lineup with Hooker in the mix, do you think they still need another star player?

Back when Bridgewater had joined the team, rumors made the rounds about whether the team was disappointed with the 27-year-old Hendon Hooker’s performance. He had struggled with injuries during his rookie campaign. With the team’s acquisition of Lions# 8, the chatter hasn’t stopped. As both QBs, Allen, and Hooker, continue to grind and elevate their games during practice sessions, some netizens are questioning whether the team needs another QB!

This was discussed by the host on Lions Talk by Chat Sports, who suggested that the team might not be looking to add another star or make a major change. However, he suggested that the team might need another QB if Hendon Hooker is unable to improve, which will become clearer during the preseason games. He went on to add that it might only be under such circumstances that the team would look to secure another QB, and they might find a QB when other teams release their extra talent.

“Wait for training camp for Double H and Kyle Allen to go after it. If Hen Hooker has not developed at least by a week that they feel that he needs to be at for the Lions in training camp, they could bring in another guy. But again, we got four preseason games,” he explained. The preseason game is all set to kick off on July 31st with the Lions facing the Chargers. “Hen Hooker is going to be featured in these preseasons game and I fully expect it’s going to be him versus whoever. Wait for a while. If he doesn’t develop after, I know three-four weeks of camp here. The Lions could look elsewhere,” he explained. In any case, Hooker must get better to prove himself to keep his position in the team.

However, on the other hand, Detroit always seemed to have a quiet plan: wait for Teddy Bridgewater to wrap up coaching his high school team, then bring him in. And that’s exactly how it played out. Once Bridgewater was available, the Lions signed him and quickly made him the backup for their playoff game against the Commanders. But Coach Dan Campbell made it clear: “It doesn’t mean we’re disappointed in (Hendon) Hooker. That’s not what this means. It just means this gives us somebody that’s played a lot in the NFL. We’re getting ready for the playoffs, so it’ll be good to get him back in the fold with us.” So, it was about experience. With the playoffs on deck, the Lions wanted someone who’s been there before. And Teddy? He’s been around the block.

While the Lions have continued to add quarterbacks amid lingering rumors of acquiring another, the GM has been consistent in his support of Hooker. Holmes was quick to dismiss all the rumors of Hendon Hooker’s exit. As said earlier, he confirmed that the player has shown impressive improvement and will be part of the roster. While the debate about the Lions’ QB lineup is still ongoing, the team is currently in talks for another trade.

Why is TJ Watt in talks for the Lions’ trade after Hendon Hooker’s drama?

Apart from Hendon Hooker’s drama, rumors are TJ Watt might be on the radar. His situation regarding his contract with the Steelers is revealed. He reportedly asked for a 4-year deal worth $160 million. Watt even missed the mandatory minicamp as the Steelers are yet to make a decision. The franchise has also been approached by the front offices of other teams. But no one seems to budge just yet, so is the team also not interested in letting Watt go? Another matter of debate!

However, the rumors of trade have been circulating more than ever before. And the Lions are in the lead, as per CBS Sports. This is because while the Detroit Lions have Aidan Hutchinson, there’s one issue. Due to Hutchinson’s sudden leg injury, the team had to secure another star behind Hendon Hooker. That brought the Lions to sign Za’Darius Smith. But he left after 8 games, leaving the team looking for another star.

“TJ Watt is worth a 1st round pick and a day 2 pick in a trade (probably more 3rd round than 2nd round pick). TJ Watt is worth a 1st round pick and a day 2 pick in a trade (probably more 3rd round than 2nd round pick),” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said.

The Lions had a great run last year. They made it to the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and are focused on building a strong roster this season. Moreover, the Lions also have the money to acquire Watt. They might need another player even with Hutchinson’s recovery process. However, trades and deals are always unpredictable in the NFL. But who knows? The Steelers’ reluctance means the team might not get the player, perhaps.