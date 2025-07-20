Goodbye Lions’ Defense – Dan Campbell Hit With Worst Possible News Just Before Training Camp

The scent of slow-roasted turkey still lingers over Ford Field every November, a reminder that the Lions own football’s most sacred day. But in 1993, another aroma hung thick as the Packers’ 33-yard touchdown sealed a collapse – the acrid smell of defensive breakdowns. Three decades later, that ghost rattles its chains again as Dan Campbell stares down a gutted defensive interior just days before camp opens.

“I’ll try and zoom in here for you,” analyst Craig explained this week, dissecting the Lions’ defensive line like a surgeon finding complications mid-operation. “Alen McNeel hurt. So what that leaves us with Wingo hurt, Pascal hurt. That leaves us with a rotation right now of DJ Reader, Roy Lopez, Tyreek Williams and Brick Martin.” The names land like depth-chart tombstones – Alen McNeel (126 career tackles, 11.5 sacks), Mekhi Wingo, and Pascal all shelved until mid-season.

Campbell’s ‘bite kneecaps’ bravado faces its stiffest test yet. Losing McNeel – the $97 M anchor who transformed from high school linebacker to elite nose tackle – until November is the football equivalent of losing Joel from ‘The Last of Us’ right before the Firefly lab raid. Craig’s concern deepens:

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“None of them are known for being pass rushers. I think Tyreek Williams can be… but it’s going to mean we’re gonna have to rely mostly on the edge position.” Translation? Aidan Hutchinson better channel his inner Nathan Drake from ‘Uncharted’ because double-teams are coming.

AD

Campbell’s crucible: Patchwork trenches and the fight to keep Detroit roaring

The patchwork rotation is a high-wire act: DJ Reader (9.5 career sacks) anchors the run but isn’t collapsing pockets. Roy Lopez brings wrestling-champ grit (113–3 HS record) but minimal QB pressure. Brick Martin has 4 tackles… in his entire career. Moreover, Rookie Tyreek Williams (1st-round pick) carries the weight of necessity: “It’s looking absolutely necessary at this point. Completely and totally necessary.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s not just about bodies—it’s about identity. Detroit’s 5th-ranked rush defense last year thrived on interior chaos. Now? “You lose Ali McNeel and you lose Levi and Werik for the first fourth of the season. Those are your pass rush guys. Those are your guys,” Craig stressed.

via Imago Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions DETROIT,MICHIGAN-January 5: Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell looks on during the first half of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, January 5, 2025. Detroit Michigan United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xJorgexLemusx originalFilename:lemus-minnesot250105_npffP.jpg

The scheme, much like Arthur Morgan relying on Dead Eye in ‘Red Dead Redemption’, needs interior pressure to function. Without it, mobile QBs like Jordan Love will escape Hutchinson’s edge rushes like bullets. Yet hope lingers like Michigan’s late-summer fireflies. Craig noted, “The majority of your North games… are going to be in that back end of the season.” When the Thanksgiving Day floats roll out, McNeel and Pascal should be back, transforming this early-season liability into a late-strength fortress.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Until then? Campbell’s grit meets ingenuity. Rookies learn fast. Veterans dig deeper. And if all else fails, dial up the cheat code—Kerby Joseph’s NFL-leading 9 INTs last year suggest he might just steal a game or two.

The trenches tell football’s truest stories. Detroit’s opening chapters look brutal, but this franchise knows about comebacks. After all, they turned a 3-13-1 joke into a 15-2 powerhouse. Survive September, and the roar returns.