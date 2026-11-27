Some players let their performances do the talking. Others have plenty to say along the way. Detroit Lions offensive guard Christian Mahogany seems to believe Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons falls into the latter category. After Detroit’s 39-35 loss to the Bears, Mahogany was blunt about his back-and-forth with Simmons, saying plainly that the Bears lineman “talks a lot.”

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“I mean, he’s a good player. It what it but it’s nothing that he could have done or said. But he talks a lot,” Mahogany said in a media interaction. “I mean, that’s just his whatever nature, and we got into a lot. I don’t really do that, but today it got brought out a little bit.”

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Mahogany’s assessment reads as blunt because he offered no softening. While he credited Simmons as a good player, he described the contact chatter as seen in Week 12 as simply who Simmons is.

During the Week 12 Thanksgiving Day game between the Bears and Lions, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons was quite vocal throughout the afternoon.

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In the first half, he shouted loudly at the line of scrimmage right before the snap. The chatter coincided with four first-half false starts by Detroit’s interior offensive line: three by center Juice Scruggs, including two consecutive flags in the second quarter, and one by Mahogany.

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CBS analyst J.J. Watt pointed to broadcast replays showing Simmons shouting just before Juice Scruggs flinched, noting that defensive players simulating a snap count is an illegal tactic. During a second-quarter commercial break, an official pulled Simmons aside on the sideline to warn him about his pre-snap volume.

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Simmons denied imitating quarterback Jared Goff’s cadence, insisting he was only yelling “run” to alert his teammates when Goff checked plays.

“I don’t have to ‘cheat,’ as they say,” Simmons said after the game. “When Jared changes it, and I say, ‘It’s a run,’ it’s not my fault that your center jumped. It’s a lot of crying on that side of the ball.”

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Simmons and Mahogany traded words between plays throughout the afternoon. Afterward, Mahogany acknowledged that talking smack is simply Simmons’ nature on the field, noting the two “got into it a lot.”

However, Simmons’ persistent trash talk finally baited Mahogany into a costly fourth-quarter mistake.

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With 8:20 remaining in the fourth quarter, Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs scored on a 70-yard touchdown run to put Detroit ahead 35-24. After the score, Mahogany got into Simmons’ face and yelled at him, drawing a 15-yard taunting flag.

Mahogany had also accused Simmons and the Bears’ defensive line of simulating Detroit’s snap count earlier in the game.

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After the game, Mahogany took responsibility for the penalty and also admitted Simmons’ words got under his skin, stating, “I got too hot and too high, and I let my emotions get the best of me.”

The penalty pushed Lions kicker Jake Bates’ extra-point attempt back to 48 yards, and he missed wide left. That left Detroit up by 11 instead of 12, a margin that mattered as Chicago rallied for the 39-35 win.

Mahogany appeared disappointed with Simmons’ trash-talking during their recent game. Simmons has drawn attention for his on-field conduct before.

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In October 2023, while with the Tennessee Titans, he and Ravens receiver Odell Beckham Jr. were each fined $11,473 for a second-quarter scuffle in a Week 6 game in London, after Beckham accused Simmons of taking a cheap shot at Zay Flowers. The two nearly fought again after the game and had to be separated.

Against Detroit, that same edge showed up in a game that ended with Mahogany owning his own penalty.