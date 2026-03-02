Heartbroken Jahmyr Gibbs & Amon-Ra St. Brown React to Lions Trading David Montgomery to Texans

SANTA CLARA, CA – DECEMBER 30: Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs 26 looks on before a NFL, American Football Herren, USA game against the San Francisco 49ers on December 30, 2024 at Levi s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 30 Lions at 49ers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241230036

Essentials Inside The Story David Montgomery traded to the Texans for two picks and Juice Scruggs.

Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown share heartbroken reactions on Instagram stories.

Montgomery-Gibbs duo ends record-breaking 15-game touchdown scoring streak.

Recently, Jeremy Fowler reported that the running back David Montgomery is set to leave the Detroit Lions. Surprisingly, Montgomery reposted it with a caption that dismissed the speculation. But the latest news confirmed that it was not a rumor. The running back is no longer a Lions player, and it left his former teammates, Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown, heartbroken.

“So long my friend💔👊” wrote Jahmyr Gibbs on his Instagram story via NFL Drop on X.

The cap came with an image of Sonic and Knuckles, from the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, standing together on a cliff.

Later, he also added another heartbreaking picture to his story. It was an animated picture of the two speedsters, going opposite ways on a full moon night, with teary eyes. There was a heartbreak emoji in the middle.

The Sonic and Knuckles picture is a homage to the nicknames the duo received while playing together. Thanks to their explosive speed, they earned the nickname. To take it one step further, the duo wore Sonic and Knuckles-inspired cleats in 2024. It clearly depicts the brotherhood between two running backs. The Lions acquired Montgomery in 2023, even though he was drafted in 2019. It was the same year that the Lions drafted Gibbs.

Imago Credits via Instagram, @_.jah1._

In a way, both got to Detroit at the same time, putting up a deadly partnership. That season, the Lions ranked fifth in rushing offense (135.9 YPG). So, the duo was already working their magic. Last season, they contributed 21 rushing touchdowns together. While Gibbs had 243 carries for 1,223 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, his former partner had covered 716 rushing yards in 158 carries and scored 8 touchdowns.

The duo has scored a touchdown each in 15 games, breaking the tie with Emmitt Smith and Daryl Johnston. Their record now stands at the top. Unfortunately, Montgomery’s move to the Houston Texans marked the end of their amazing partnership. The trade occurred on Monday in exchange for a fourth-round pick, a seventh-round pick, and offensive lineman Juice Scruggs. It is not just Gibbs who is devastated by his trade, but also wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Amon-Ra St. Brown also shared a “broken heart” after David Montgomery’s trade

Similar to Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown is also experiencing the weight of losing a close friend. Although he and Montgomery do not have a nickname, the two share a pretty close bond. As a result, he, too, was left heartbroken after the running back got traded to the Texans.

The WR shared the NFL’s post announcing Montgomery’s departure on his Instagram story, with a “💔” sign.

The broken heart emoji depicts the Lions Nation. Montgomery was a crucial part of their offense. He was the second running back behind Gibbs but was an absolute workhorse. Even St. Brown couldn’t help but praise his friend in that regard.

“Most underrated player in the league, I’m telling you, you heard it from me first…” said Amon-Ra St. Brown on his podcast. “The man’s a dog, he’s not a power back, he does it all.”

The wide receiver has always been one of his biggest supporters. He, Montgomery, and Gibbs have helped the franchise as one of the top five teams in total offense for consecutive years. Although he missed the playoffs with a 9-8 record, the trio was pretty fun to watch. One day ago, all his trade rumors were dismissed, and now, Montgomery is hoping to repeat his successes in the Texans shirt as well. He will probably be the number one RB in Houston. While all the Lions‘ fans wish him the best for his future endeavors, it will be interesting to see how he performs in his new colors.