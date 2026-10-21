 “I’ll Go Get Paid Somewhere Else”: Lions TE Sam LaPorta Sends Blunt Warning to Franchise Amid Contract Dispute

Last November, Sam LaPorta could barely walk without feeling like an 80-year-old man. A herniated disc in his back had turned every step into a struggle, and his season ended after just nine games. Now, less than a year later, the Detroit Lions tight end is back on the field, making plays and ready to prove his worth. But after everything his body has been through, LaPorta has another battle on his mind: getting paid.

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According to The Detroit Times, on Pardon My Take, the Lions tight end admitted,

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“I break my fucking back for this team. And then I’m going out there this year, and I’m ballin’, and maybe they’re just not showing the love. In three months, if I don’t get to wear the Honolulu Blue and play for the Lions anymore, it’s going to be all good. I’ll go get paid somewhere else.”

The Lions have made a habit of paying their draft picks. Jahmyr Gibbs got $67.5 million over three years, Jack Campbell $81 million over four, and Aidan Hutchinson, Jameson Williams and Kerby Joseph have all been extended. LaPorta and Brian Branch were next in line, and GM Brad Holmes said he wanted both done.

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The market moved while LaPorta waited. Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft signed a four-year, $75 million deal before the season. Kraft and LaPorta share the same agent, Jack Bechta, and LaPorta had hoped to be next.

After a push in early October, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported the sides had broken off talks. LaPorta later called it a “stalemate” and said he was leaving the details to Bechta, admitting that he has never needed to be the highest-paid TE, only to be paid his value.

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Dan Campbell played down the concerns, saying, “We love LaPorta.” He also said that a report about the contract talks did not mean there was a serious problem. If the Lions cannot agree on a new deal, they could use the franchise tag to keep LaPorta for the 2027 season.

LaPorta made an impressive start to his NFL career. In his rookie season, he caught 86 passes for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns, setting a rookie record at tight end. His numbers dropped in the following season, and a back injury ended his 2025 campaign after nine games. He finished that season with 40 catches for 489 yards. This summer, he also dealt with a hip injury before returning to practice in late August.

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Since returning, LaPorta has played around 90% of the Lions’ snaps and has also been an important part of their blocking game. In Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers, he caught eight passes for 84 yards and a touchdown. Head coach Dan Campbell called it LaPorta’s best game of the season.

Sam LaPorta has recorded 213 catches for 2,420 yards and 23 touchdowns in his career so far. He is still playing on his rookie contract, which is worth around $9.5 million over four years.

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The Lions have faced a similar situation before. In 2022, they traded tight end T.J. Hockenson rather than give him a new contract. They later drafted LaPorta to fill that role. The team also has to manage its salary cap, while safety Brian Branch is still waiting for a new deal.

LaPorta’s comments suggest that his frustration may be about more than money. He appears to feel that his performances have not been valued enough. Another tight end has already secured a $75 million contract, while the Lions have yet to reach an agreement with him.

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Contract talks can continue during the season, and the Lions have negotiated deals during the season before. However, if LaPorta’s latest comments are any indication, he wants the team to make a serious offer before an agreement can be reached.