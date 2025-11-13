Is Eminem Performing on NFL Thanksgiving? Clarifying Detroit Lions Make Big Announcement

The Detroit Lions made a recent announcement, with Thanksgiving two weeks away, on what the fans can expect. Initially, the news picked up pace and was misinterpreted as Slim Shady performing. Later, on Instagram, the team posted that a rap icon is helping the team with the event and is scouting talent to represent Detroit culture.

“Eminem and Paul Rosenberg to serve as executive producers of Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Halftime Show powered by Verizon. The Detroit natives will consult the club on talent selection and all aspects of halftime production through 2027 for the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Classic presented by Ford,” the Detroit Lions posted on Instagram.

The Lions host the Green Bay Packers this Thanksgiving Thursday, on the 27th of November. Little is known about the event, and Eminem is looking for talent to as part of ‘Shady Records’ to perform and showcase the culture of Detroit.

“It’s an honor for us to team up with the Lions and be a part of the greatest tradition in Detroit sports,” manager and president of Shady Records, Paul Rosenberg, said. “We look forward to putting together unforgettable shows featuring world-class artists for the fans at Ford Field and the tens of millions watching around the country.”

The move reflects the rapper’s influence in the industry and the type of talent that he could scout to showcase the performance. A Detroit native and lifelong Lions fan, Eminem brings a local voice to this cultural moment. Before the Lions turned things around and succeeded under head coach Dan Campbell, he put up with the team’s hardships for years. He has often been spotted at their home games, and in the 2023 season, he attended their road trip to the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Thanksgiving line-up stands out as a high-water mark in NFL halftime show planning last season, delivering a standout trio of halftime performances across its Thanksgiving Day games.

2024 NFL Thanksgiving halftime highlights

On November 28, 2024, at the midday kickoff of the Detroit Lions versus the Chicago Bears, rising country-rap star Shaboozey took center stage.

Later, Grammy winner Lainey Wilson led a fierce, country-inspired set during the Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants game. Lindsey Stirling, a violinist and artist, played the evening cap during the Green Bay Packers’ game versus the Miami Dolphins.

The choices showcase a deliberate blend of genres to appeal to a wide range of viewers and honor the holiday game custom. The Packers-Dolphins game alone attracted almost 26.6 million viewers across NBC and streaming platforms, marking the third consecutive NBC NFL Thanksgiving night game to top 26 million viewers.

“As Thanksgiving brings loved ones together for a day of family, food, and football, we’re proud to work with our clubs and broadcast partners to showcase extraordinary artists across our three games,” said Seth Dudowsky, head of music at the NFL last season.

The league, television partners, and teams worked closely together to demonstrate the significance of the event to make halftimes a destination for entertainment.