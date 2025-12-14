Jahmyr Gibbs’ Girlfriend Turns Heads With Her Outfit as Christen Goff Reacts With 1-Word Message

While Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs makes headlines on the field, his girlfriend, Nicole Anderson, is capturing the spotlight off of it with a recent vacation post that has the NFL world talking. Anderson has consistently shown support for Gibbs, whether it be cheering from the stands or sharing glimpses of their life on social media. But recently, she revealed a side of her life far removed from football.

On December 13, Nicole Anderson made an Instagram post to upload a carousel of fourteen photos and clips from her recent trip. While Jahmyr Gibbs was playing in Detroit, the location tag in Anderson’s post revealed that she traveled to North Shore, Oahu, Hawaii. The caption of the post did not reveal much else as it simply included the emojis: “🌺🌺🥥🐬.”

However, the photos attached to Anderson’s post further gave off an effortless and sun-soaked vibe. The first photo grabbed attention fast, as Nicole Anderson could be seen posing near rocky cliffs in a colorful bikini. A striped towel rested on her shoulders. She looked relaxed and confident. Sun, sea, and zero stress. Isn’t that the dream vacation?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICOLE 현아 (@nicoleemadisyn) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

But then came a nighttime switch-up as a photo showed Jahmyr Gibbs’ girlfriend in a white cutout dress. Palm trees and warm lights framed the night on the island. But Anderson also did not forget to share a glimpse of the treats she had on vacation as she included a picture of a massive shaved ice dessert. The dessert had colorful syrup all over it, but it was also topped with fresh fruit.

Nicole Anderson then also shared some beautiful pictures of herself from a Hawaii beach. In one picture, she stood on the beach while wearing a colorful bikini as waves crashed behind her. The shot perfectly captured the wild sea behind Anderson, and it made her look fearless. While leaning into that fearless nature, Anderson then also shared a photo with a tiny chameleon resting on her hand in the sun.

Holding a chameleon could be scary for many, but Nicole Anderson has never shied away from an adrenaline rush, even if it has scared Jahmyr Gibbs. Anderson is known for desert biking, jet skiing, riding camels, and now, during her Hawaii trip, she was holding a chameleon. But the chameleon was not the only creature to feature in Anderson’s post now. Another clip with her post caught a dolphin swimming freely in the ocean. Even two cute cats made an appearance in her post. Random? Yes, but also absolutely adorable.

But despite all the activities during her vacation in Hawaii, Anderson shared quiet moments too. The pictures also revealed sun-soaked pauses. The peaceful frames with Anderson resting on a beach chair and a boat make you want to book a flight to the island instantly. So, naturally, it had the NFL world buzzing with reactions.

The NFL world reacts to Jahmyr Gibbs’ girlfriend’s Hawaii trip

The NFL community has known Jahmyr Gibbs’ girlfriend for her Lions game-day looks. She often rocks custom outfits tied to Gibbs. Her outfit designs have been in full support mode for Gibbs. So seeing her switch to bikinis and vacation wear? It clearly surprised people, but in a good way.

“Alohhhhhaaa,” commented Christen Goff, the wife of Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

Christen’s one-word message revealed her struggle to find words. Similarly, Steph Wilfawn, the girlfriend of Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean, dropped a barking dog GIF under Anderson’s post. But then Jahmyr Gibbs himself simply commented: “🙂‍↔️🙂‍↔️.”

While there were no words, the choice of emojis revealed Gibbs’ pride in having a girlfriend like Nicole Anderson. But this type of reaction isn’t new from Gibbs. Back in March this year, Anderson shared Hawaii vacation photos with Gibbs on Instagram as well. Even then, Gibbs responded to the post with just two words: “My Girl ♥️.”

But fans clearly had a lot to say as they jumped under Anderson’s post now to express their reactions to her photos. Some fans commented with Jahmyr Gibbs’ touchdown celebration GIFs, while others hyped Anderson’s look.

“Body is teaaaa,” one fan commented.

“Ur glowing🫶🏼,” another fan commented.

Moreover, the fans’ reactions were valid because Nicole Anderson is an influencer and model with a beautiful figure. She has a glowing skin that could be credited to her Korean and Swedish roots. But her outfits in the Hawaii trip photos also turned heads as they just gave a glimpse into her figure, hidden away earlier under game-day outfits. Ultimately, these photos revealed a carefree and confident side of Anderson’s life away from football.