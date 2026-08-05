“Jahmyr Gibbs Kept the Lions Relevant”: Stephen A Smith Rips Into Detroit Front Office Over Contract Standoff

It’s now been over a week since Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs made the decision to hold in for the training camp alongside 2023 NFL draftmate and Atlanta Falcons RB counterpart Bijan Robinson. With the latter now reportedly signing a lucrative 3-year contract worth a maximum of $75m, per Sportrac, many are wondering why the contract standoff between the Lions’ front office and Gibbs still hasn’t been resolved.

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ESPN’s Adam Schefter previously claimed on the Pat McAfee show that both players’ pending contract situations would play into each other. Now, NFL analyst Stephen A Smith has made his thoughts clear on the Gibbs-Lions situation amidst growing tension.

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“To the Detroit Lions: Who the hell do you think you are?” Stephen A Smith said on ESPN’s First Take. “Who the hell do y’all think y’all are? Do you understand who the hell Jahmyr Gibbs is? Let’s look at this right here: Last two seasons, leads the NFL with 38 touchdowns, okay, four more than any other player. Ranks third in scrimmage yards behind Bijan Robinson and Derrick Henry. Oh, by the way, ranks 31st among running backs with an average annual salary of 4.46 million dollars. That’s Jahmyr Gibbs we’re talking about here.

“That brother’s a stud! You see that all-world player? You see that playmaker? What, I understand that the Lions came up short, it damn sure wasn’t his fault! It wasn’t his fault! As a matter of fact, he kept them relevant!”

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In his first three seasons since being drafted 12th overall in 2023, Jahmyr Gibbs has accumulated 5,029 total scrimmage yards (3,580 rushing yards, 1,449 receiving yards).

Even in the Week 15 game against the Steelers that sealed the fate of their 2025 season, when Detroit’s rushing attack was held to a Dan Campbell-era low of 15 total yards, it was Gibbs who caught a TD pass from QB Jared Goff. This TD officially made Gibbs the player with the most TDs (49) scored in their first three NFL seasons, surpassing HOF Barry Sanders’ record.

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Stephen A. Smith believes Gibbs is the game-breaker opposition teams have to watch out for when facing the Lions. The Lions have given extensions to many players in recent years under HC Dan Campbell, such as Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell, Jack Campbell, etc. And Jahmyr Gibbs might soon join this group per The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy.

“Listen, the bottom line is, you got to take care of this brother! You got to make sure that your game-breaker, your game-changer, your all-world player is shown the level of appreciation that he deserves! Jahmyr Gibbs… and I love me some Dan Campbell; I respect the hell out of him. Please don’t get me wrong, but you got to get this brother signed!” Stephen A Smith concluded on the Jahmyr Gibbs contract extension matter.

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An NFC executive had told The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones that the winner between the Robinson-Gibbs contract extension standoff will be the one who goes second. Now it remains to be seen whether Gibbs can score bigger than Robinson did in contract negotiations, essentially making him the highest-paid RB in the league.