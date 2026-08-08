Jahmyr Gibbs Opens Up on “Extremely Stressful” Negotiations in Honest Message to Detroit

The holdout is officially over, and the stress has given way to relief in Motor City. After sitting out six straight training camp practices amid tense contract talks, star running back Jahmyr Gibbs finally strapped the pads back on. He’s glad to have this crucial task out of the way.

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“This process has been extremely stressful. I just wanted to play ball,” Gibbs said at a presser. “I missed being out there with my teammates and my coaches and it’s just fun being out there now with my pads. It feels a lot better. Mostly, I just want to win a Super Bowl with this team and do whatever it takes [to accomplish that].

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“I love being here, so glad I get to be here for the next five years.”

Gibbs missed the first six practices at training camp, sparking concern among fans. He was recently asked about when he’d resume attending practice, and he replied, “Only time will tell.”

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Thanks to those negotiations, Jahmyr Gibbs is now the highest-paid running back with a $22.5 million average annual value. He signed his three-year, $67.5 million extension on August 6. $51.5 million of his total pay is guaranteed. And, based on everything he’s done so far in his career, a contract like this was due.

Gibbs has only played for three seasons so far, but has already rushed for 3,580 yards and scored 39 touchdowns in the regular season. He’s also doubled up as a pass catcher, tallying 181 passes for 1,449 yards and 10 touchdowns. He is also the only player in tem history to have multiple seasons with 17 or more scores.

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The Year 4 RB is also a savior for the Lions’ big plays. He’s recorded 33 rushes of more than 20 yards, and 9 rushes of 40+ yards. Against the Dallas Cowboys last year, Gibbs scored three touchdowns. When the Lions took on the Giants, the RB wreaked havoc in the New York defense with 219 rushing yards and two scores.

With veteran David Montgomery no longer in Detroit’s backfield, head coach Dan Campbell increasingly views Gibbs as the undisputed centerpiece of Detroit’s running game. His playmaking has kept the Lions relevant among the NFC’s elite. That’s why Campbell didn’t want to part ways with the running back.

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“Look, I’m anxious to get Gibbs back out there,” Campbell told reporters before Gibbs signed his extension. “Every day that goes by, that’s another day that you feel like you miss with him and getting him out there with the guys and him doing his part. But, there again, man, it’ll get done when it gets done.”

Negotiations may have tested everyone’s patience at the start of training camp. But both Gibbs and the Lions got exactly what they wanted. Now, it’s time for them to show if they made the right decision.