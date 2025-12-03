Fact Check: Is Jameson Williams the #1 WR Over Amon-Ra St. Brown? Explaining Rumor Around Lions Receivers

One explosive Thanksgiving performance was all it took to ignite a debate in Detroit, not over the quarterback, but over whether a new wide receiver 1 was about to be crowned. Amon-Ra St. Brown’s ankle injury didn’t just sideline the Detroit Lions‘ most reliable target; it thrust Jameson Williams into the spotlight and sparked rumors of a potential shift atop the team’s receiving depth chart.

It started with an X account by a person named Nick Henzel. It reported that the team could turn to Lions receiver Williams in Brown’s absence. However, it turns out that it wasn’t his real account. So, these rumors are clearly false.

Understandably, the absence of one of the team’s top WRs has begun to test everyone’s patience. And Brown’s injury came at the worst time possible. The Lions’ offense is already struggling with inconsistencies.

During his absence, the team will look to rely on Williams and wide receiver Kalif Raymond. The latter has recorded 15 receptions for 150 receiving yards and 0 touchdowns this season. On the other hand, Williams has finished with 38 receptions for 706 yards and six touchdowns so far. While the rumor of Williams taking the top spot is unfounded, St. Brown’s uncertain timeline raises a more pressing question for the front office: Do the Lions need to bring in outside help at the wide receiver position?

Considering Williams’ brilliant performance against the Packers, it wasn’t surprising that the rumor mill soon brought his name in. During the Thanksgiving game, Williams stepped up by catching seven of his 10 targets for a career-high 144 yards and a touchdown. Much of his explosive performance was after St. Brown left the field.

So the Lions managed the offense well. However, that doesn’t mean the team will hand the WR1 job to Williams. Brown, who is quarterback Jared Goff’s favorite target, still has his position intact. Moreover, it won’t be easy to replace the player. He recorded 75 receptions for 884 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns this season.

And the team will hope to have the player back on the roster as soon as possible. But the latest update on his injury isn’t very encouraging.

Will Amon-Ra St. Brown play in the game against the Dallas Cowboys?

It’s clearly not a good sign for the team to have such speculation circulating while there are concerns about a key player’s health. Brown left the game early in the first quarter due to an ankle injury. After the game, the coach assured that the injury didn’t seem long-term and added that he should be able to return this season.

“I’m not sure right now, if I’m being honest. It’s still up in the air. I’m going to try to be out there for the guys, for my teammates, but I couldn’t answer that question right now,” St. Brown said, via team insider Jeremy Reisman.

However, since then, the wide receiver has missed two straight practices, and his latest update on the injury hasn’t been optimistic. On the other hand, the coach still seemed confident in the player.

“He’s better. He’s better, that’s the best way to say it,” Dan Campbell said. “But I don’t see him practicing today. But he is better. So, I know this: if he can play, he’ll play. That’s the best way to say it.”

While they have enough weapons to compete against the Cowboys, they will need Brown back soon.