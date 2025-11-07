Lions’ Jameson Williams Finally Responds to Isaiah Rodgers’ Claim of Refs Missing Penalty Against Vikings

Sometimes you catch a break, and sometimes you don’t. The Detroit Lions fell to the Minnesota Vikings 27-24 on Sunday, but the game’s ending had fans talking. It came down to a late touchdown grab by the Lions’ wideout Jameson Williams, a play that the Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers insists involved an illegal push-off that the refs completely missed. Since Sunday, Williams recently finally dropped a massive hint about whether it really was a foul or not.

The Woodward Sports Network posted a video a few hours ago with Williams finally responding to Rodgers’ claim of the incident on X:

“It was a touchdown,” Williams said with a smirk. “Sometimes you get away with stuff like that,” he added.

The initial debate got heated up after Rodgers took to Instagram to address what he seemingly thought was a clear foul. The social media post just added fuel to the fire.

On Instagram, Rodgers shared a lip pointing out what he called a “clear push-off” by Williams.

He didn’t hold back, questioning whether the full extension of Williams’ arm to create a space was even legal, hinting, claiming that it should’ve been offensive pass interference. While it appears that Williams won’t be in trouble, it might still be unclear whether the Lions WR will face any action. This has happened in the past, where he was later punished.

It’s been a fiery season for Jameson Williams also due to his conduct. In week 1 against the Packers, Williams was fined $11,593 for taunting after a catch where he pressed his helmet into Xavier McKinney. Even though the refs didn’t throw a flag at the time, they issued a fine for unsportsmanlike conduct.

These penalties were a part of the recent game, too. During the 4th quarter, Rodgers seemed to have many frustrating moments. With 9:54 on the clock left, Williams was also called for an illegal block above the waist, resulting in a 10-yard penalty for the offense. His eventual frustration even led to calling out the refs.

Rodgers calls out the refs for missing the penalty

Isiah Rodgers was fuming over the move by Williams and publicly called out the officials for missing out on the penalty. After the game, Rodgers posted a clip on his Instagram story showing the two battling during Sunday’s game.

He wrote,” Can we start giving the refs fines too?” followed by “Full extension or nah?”

According to Article 3, section a, ” It is a foul if an offensive blocker:

(a) Thrusts his hands forward above the frame of an opponent to forcibly contact him on the head or neck in a direct or prolonged manner…”

Detroit’s head coach, Dan Campbell, also voiced his frustration after the game.

He said, “You don’t want any of these to happen. It’s like a slap in the face …Now you’re forced to stand there and stare at it, ‘How are we going to fix this?”