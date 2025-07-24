Jameson Williams Gets Wake-Up Call After Being Branded ‘Stupid’ for Costly Behavior

For the Motor City, there’s a storm of excitement brewing around Jameson Williams. After two seasons of ups and downs, the Detroit Lions wideout is entering training camp with a spark—and new OC John Morton isn’t hiding his hype. “It’s going to be a breakout year for him. I can’t wait. I just can’t wait, man,” Morton said, fueling hopes all across Ford Field.

Now, that optimism isn’t without reason. After battling through a slow, injury-marred start to his NFL career, Williams finally found his stride in 2024. He racked up 58 receptions, 1,001 receiving yards, and 7 touchdowns—numbers that put him firmly in WR1 territory. Not to mention, he led the league with six catches of over 50 yards and finished second in yards per catch at 17.3. Still, his journey hasn’t been smooth. Drafted 12th overall in 2022, he was supposed to be the deep-threat answer in Detroit. But injuries, a gambling suspension, and patchy usage turned that early promise into early frustration.

Even so, that inconsistency is exactly why the Lions’ new receivers coach Scottie Montgomery is preaching patience and high standards. “We’ve seen his best,” Montgomery said recently. “And then we’ve seen some situations where it was good, but it wasn’t his best… Now, it’s just the consistency of seeing his best.” But just as Williams gears up for this breakout narrative, a wake-up call is lurking.

Over on WoodwardSports, analyst Spencer Raxter was clear on who was to blame while dissecting Williams’ early missteps. “There were two people that held Jameson Williams back to start his career, and that was Jameson Williams and the man. He was doing some stupid stuff that he shouldn’t have been putting himself in situations,” Raxter said. Bluntly adding, “You shouldn’t put yourself in situations to be suspended like that. No, Ben Johnson was not holding Jameson Williams back.”

That truth hit again last December, when he was fined $11,255 for jawing with Bears DB Tyrique Stevenson during Week 16’s win. The message is clear — the Lions want his talent, not his tempers. Williams insists he’s ready.

Jameson Williams chases more after breakout year

For a player once clouded by inconsistency, Jameson Williams finally sounds like the wideout Detroit dreamed of. After putting up a career-best 1,001 yards and helping the Lions post their best regular season in franchise history, the former first-rounder is entering training camp with a clear goal—level up. His route running has taken a turn, and he knows it.

“I would say I’m more polished in my route game,” Williams said Tuesday. “Coach Johnny Mo is letting me run more routes. I knew I could run more routes, but he’s put me in a position to run more routes, so I’m getting better with cuts and angles and how to run this route and that route.”

Even better, he’s all-in on John Morton’s playcalling. While some young receivers hesitate with new offensive systems, Williams seems fueled by the OC’s intensity. “He’s attacking every aspect of the game. He’s real aggressive,” Williams added. “I just like that about him. I love that about him. The way he coaches, the way he calls his plays, how he attacks the game and everything.”

Moreover, his growth isn’t just on paper — it’s coming from the room itself. Williams had high praise for receivers coach and assistant HC Scottie Montgomery, saying, “He’s a great NFL coach, man. I love him… he lets players be players and he’s still coaching on top of that.”

With the season closing in fast, Detroit is bracing for another playoff run. But before that, Williams is sharpening up against some of the toughest DBs in practice. “Shoutout to coach Shep… Our DBs, you know, they’re aggressive… We’re helping each other get better every day,” he said.

The Motor City is ready—and so is No. 9.