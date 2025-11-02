Jared Goff Calls For Immediate Action as Dan Campbell Blames Lions’ Coaching For Vikings Loss

Even though the Detroit Lions are second in the NFC North standings, their first home loss must sting. After a 27-24 week 9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the Lions quarterback, Jared Goff, called for accountability across the team. He stressed that everyone needs to step up and respond in the right way. Though there was one thing that Goff made clear.

“Lions QB Jared Goff says there’s “no concern” with the offense, but there is a level of urgency to fix things. Goff could see this game potentially becoming a turning point for them as they face some adversity,” Eric Woodyard, ESPN’s reporter for Detroit, wrote on X.

There were some flashes of the Lions’ offense, but it was not consistent. Jared Goff, the quarterback, had 2 TDs and 25 of 37 passes for 284 yards. But five sacks, that was what mattered to him. Sam LaPorta and Amon-Ra St. Brown both had 97 yards with 1 and 2 touchdowns, respectively. Jahmyr Gibbs (25 yards, 9 carries, 3 yards, 3 catches) had a tough time running back. The Lions changed all three of their 4th downs, but their field goal was blocked at the end of the game. The offense could not take advantage of important opportunities, and the defense also struggled as it could not withstand the opponent in critical situations.

The defense of the Lions had failed since Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy had 143 passing yards and 2 touchdowns, as well as a 9-yard running touchdown. Minnesota got 27 points with 2 passing touchdowns in the first quarter and one rushing touchdown in the third quarter. The defense was also weak in preventing big plays and could not keep the Vikings off the field until the end of the last minutes. The Lions lost 77 yards in penalties, and this put even more pressure on the defense. In the post-game interviews, the head coach, Dan Campbell, named coaching errors as one of the main causes of the defeat.

Campbell has found someone to blame for the loss

Following the thin defeat of the Detroit Lions, Campbell admitted that coaching missteps, such as making wrong decisions during critical situations, were detrimental to winning by the team.

“I asked for improvement from last week. That was the story,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell said after the game. “And we did improve, and the coach cost them. Their head coach cost them. Critical error at the end of the half, 100 percent on me.”

He owned the bewildering situations and acknowledged that there were plays that the team executed poorly because of problems in coaching preparation. Campbell pointed out that the coaches are the ones to blame, and they must do better in planning the games and even make adjustments during the games to avoid similar losses in the future.

The openness of his comments was a leadership style that was ready to take the blame in front of the crowd and demand that the organization urgently fix the deficiencies following a frustrating defeat.