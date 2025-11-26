Jared Goff Confirms Stance on Lions Issues Before Packers Game as Dan Campbell Admits He Needs to Do Better

Essentials Inside The Story Jared Goff and Dan Campbell both spoke plainly about what’s been off with the unit lately

Recent numbers highlight how uneven the offense has been from week to week

The staff changes behind the scenes add another layer to what Detroit is trying to steady

With the Green Bay Packers looming, head coach Dan Campbell and quarterback Jared Goff faced the media with openness. The duo has not shied away from acknowledging the offensive slump the Detroit Lions have been in. After completing 28 of 42 passes in the 34-27 overtime win against the New York Giants, some fans were concerned.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Jared Goff addressed the ongoing struggles with pass protection and receiver drops, as well as their impact on the Lions’ offense, in a conversation with 97.1 The Ticket.

“Yeah, I think it’s kind of been a little bit of an anomaly there. I don’t believe that’s a trend that is anything indicative of who we are and what we wanna be,” Jared Goff said. “O-line’s battling, they are banged up a little bit. They’re doing what they can, and I thought they did a lot of really good things throughout that game, and really did protect pretty well for the whole game. I know they’ll want some of those back, but they are doing a good job right now. I think the dropped passes thing too, it’s gonna happen one or two here or there, I don’t see that being a trend for us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Goff’s words must have brought some hope to the fans. Even in the 16-9 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, the quarterback only completed 14 of 37 attempted passes, but he took responsibility for his performance.

Imago Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions DETROIT,MICHIGAN-January 18: Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff 16 is seen during the second half of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA Divisional Playoff game between the Washington Commanders and the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Saturday, January 18, 2025. Detroit Michigan United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xJorgexLemusx originalFilename:lemus-washingt250118_npkF4.jpg

The concern from the fans seemed reasonable, and it is good to see the quarterback of your team take accountability. The Lions are now 7-4, with three wins in their last six matches.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is the consistency that seems to be missing. However, it is a work in progress. The head coach himself discussed handling two roles simultaneously.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Dan Campbell opens up on his dual role

Head coach Dan Campbell took over offensive play-calling duties for the Lions after their Week 10 44-22 win against the Washington Commanders. He replaced offensive coordinator John Morton. The 49-year-old is now wearing two caps and admitted that he needs time to improve but is getting better over time.

“I think some of it is, the more I’m back in it and doing both, the better I’ll get,” he said in a conversation with 97.1 The Ticket. “Look, I’m always going to want to do things better than I did the week before. I think we’re all that way, right? You want your show to be better next week than it is this week, right? We’re all trying to get better.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It is no walk in the park managing plays and calling timeouts. However, this will not be a new role for Campbell. He also called the plays for the team in the second half of the 2021 season.

The Lions will host the Packers tomorrow at Ford Field, where Campbell will again call the offensive plays.