Jared Goff Doesn’t Mince Words After Eagles Loss as Lions QB Gets Real on Amon-Ra St.Brown

After Sunday’s (16-9) defeat in Philly, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff broke down what went wrong. On 97.1 The Ticket, when asked what the takeaways are after watching the tape, Goff spilled it out clearly.

“It’s not good enough by us offensively,” Goff said. “I do think we moved the ball pretty well at times up and down the field. Had quite a bit of yards, just didn’t do well on critical downs, third and fourth down and converting in the red zone and that typically hits your beat.”

And that summed up the night at the Linc. The Lions could move the ball, but they couldn’t finish. They had five fourth-down tries but zero conversions. One 42-yard strike to running back Jahmyr Gibbs brought hope, only for the drive to die four plays later inside the Eagles’ 10.

When asked if Philadelphia’s defense forced that poor execution, Goff was honest but firm: “No.”

“But I don’t want to take anything away from them. They’re a damn good team and a good defense, and did a good job, but it was mostly us shooting ourselves in the foot. I got to play better and put the ball where it needs to be, and our guys on offense know they need to be better too,” the quarterback added.

Goff knows this offense runs through precision. But against Vic Fangio’s disguised fronts, everything looked one second late: the throws, the routes, even the decisions on fourth down. The QB threw for 255 yards, completed 14 of 37 passes, with just one touchdown, but was sacked twice.

This is how Goff plans to deal with it, when asked about next time and how to prevent those same mistakes.

“I don’t know,” Goff said. “That’s hard…But there’s certain things that you can do to kind of get them off the scent of a quick game throw or the ball coming out of your hands that quickly and typically, when they get one, they’re looking for the second one. They get the second one, they’re looking for the third one, so it’s a little bit of a domino effect there.”

That’s a thoughtful take coming from your quarterback, but it doesn’t inspire much confidence moving forward, much like Amon-Ra St. Brown’s performance that night.

What Jared Goff said about Amon-Ra St. Brown’s struggles

Brown rarely has games he’d want back. Sunday was one of them. He was targeted twelve times, and he caught just two for 42 yards.

One missed connection in the end zone. Another drop on fourth down that killed a drive before momentum could start. For a player who usually defines Detroit’s reliability, the frustration was visible.

But Goff wasn’t throwing anyone under the bus.

“I don’t think anything feels off, except for this past week I was off trying to get him the ball,” Goff said on 97.1 The Ticket. “He’s playing well. I’ve got to find ways to get it to him in space and be more accurate in those instances. I have been in my career so it’s not something I’m worried about. Last week was a little bit off and prior to that I don’t think there’s been any issue.”

St. Brown has been Goff’s engine in the slot since their chemistry first clicked. And one off night won’t erase that trust. Now, Detroit (6-4) heads home to face the New York Giants (2-9) in Week 12, hungry to fix what went wrong under the Lincoln Field lights.