Jared Goff Erupts Against Lions Fans as Dan Campbell Puts Locker Room on Notice With Playoffs Slipping Away

Following their loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the 8-6 Detroit Lions have their playoff chances reduced to 41%. The situation has led fans to call out the team, saying they won’t make it to the playoffs this year. However, quarterback Jared Goff has a different perspective.

“I don’t NEED to reinstill faith in ANYONE, it PISSES ME OFF a little bit to hear that,” exclaimed Jared Goff via Crunch Time Sports on X.

“We gotta win this first one… hopefully PROVE a lot of our people wrong.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The quarterback wants to take one step at a time.

They will be facing the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16. So, the QB wants to focus on Pittsburgh at the moment. Detroit was on a two-game winning streak before facing the Rams. It was the first time in two months that they won consecutive games. By defeating the Steelers, they want to regain their momentum, making them 9-4 in the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

Can the Lions win on Sunday? Jared Goff believes the Lions can.

“Win the first one? Absolutely,” said Jared Goff via 97.1 FM The Ticket. “We can get this one done, beat Pittsburgh and then go from there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The star quarterback is confident, especially since he is having an excellent season. He completed 314 of 453 passes for 3,672 yards and 29 touchdowns. He has the second-most touchdowns and the third-most yards covered as a QB in the 2025 season. The 31-year-old QB is also second in the NFL’s passer rate.

Even though the Lions lost to the Rams, Goff was amazing on the field. He drew first blood by throwing a touchdown pass from 17 yards to Amon-Ra St.Brown with 8:08 minutes left in the first quarter. He ended the game by completing 25 passes for 338 yards and scoring three touchdowns.

With such a form, it is evident that the QB will be confident. However, it is not just him, the Lions HC, Dan Campbell, who also believes in keeping a positive mindset and encourages the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dan Campbell does not want to worry about “what-ifs”

Dan Campbell has a simple message for his team following the loss in Los Angeles. He wants them to be ready and go to work in the upcoming weeks.

“Go to work, man. ….That’s the message,” said Dan Campbell, via Colton Pouncy on X. “Don’t worry about the what-if’s. Yeah, we gotta win. So be it. Shit, we wanted to win Week 1, we wanted to win Week 2, we wanted to win Week 8, we wanna win this one. …Let’s go find a way to win a game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Campbell is also following Goff’s motto of taking one step at a time. He wants to use the recent loss as fuel to fire up his team for Week 16. It is a must-win for them if they want to keep their playoff dreams alive.

Post Week 16, they will face the Vikings and the Bears on the road. Winning all three will increase their qualification chances to 95%. If the Bears lose their footing against the Packers in Week 16, the percentage will increase to 99%. However, the Lions can also do it themselves in Week 18, when they face the Bears.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the fans have been chanting that the Detroit Lions won’t make the playoffs, Jared Goff, Dan Campbell, and the playoff brackets believe otherwise. Only time will tell whether Roary can be seen during the playoffs. For now, he will be cheering for the Lions against the Pittsburgh Steelers from the sidelines.