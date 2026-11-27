Jared Goff has issued a statement after the Detroit Lions‘ Thanksgiving Day game against the Chicago Bears. Following a request from a Lions star for the NFL to investigate claims that the Bears cheated, the league is being asked to look into a team coached by Ben Johnson, who served as Jared Goff’s offensive coordinator in Detroit until 2024.

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“Jared Goff downplayed the situation with the snap count emulating: “I don’t think that should be overblown. I think it happened a couple times. The officials talked to them, and if they were trying to simulate the snap count, or if they weren’t, I don’t know; they can probably say they aren’t, it’s impossible to officiate and they’ll never throw a flag on it. It happens. This isn’t the first game it’s happened. We got to be able to handle that a little bit better than we did,” in-depth coverage reporter Brad Galli posted on X.

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The Lions struggled with false starts on Thursday. Detroit was flagged four times for jumping early in its 39-35 loss to the Bears, including two stretches where the flags came on consecutive plays. Three of the four flags landed on Scruggs, and Mahogany was responsible for the remaining one.

Mahogany’s flag came late in the second quarter, with 53 seconds left and Detroit facing third and 7 from its own 32. He jumped early out of the shotgun; the play was wiped out, and the Lions were pushed back five yards.

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After the game, Mahogany told the Free Press that Chicago’s defense was doing more than just playing hard.

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“They’re simulating the snap count,” Mahogany told the Free Press. “They’re using − they find out the snap count of the quarterback and they use it, and that’s it. They use the words. So like I said, no b–ching and complaining, we self-inflicted those wounds and we can’t false start.”

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Mahogany’s claim is that Chicago players were using the quarterback’s words to trigger exactly that, and he described it as “using words that are illegal.”

He also pointed to how the Bears might have heard the count in the first place. According to Brad Galli, Mahogany noted that “the guards wear microphones, so that you can hear the QB on TV.” That means opposing players could pick it up “clear as day.” Mahogany also said, “The league can investigate.”

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Mahogany did not formally request an NFL investigation, but suggested the league could look into the matter. When Mahogany talked about Bears defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, he kept it low-key.

“That’s why we have mics on our backs; he was emulating the snap count,” he said, then added, “So, it worked out in his favor, I guess.”

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Simmons pushed back on the claim, telling the Free Press after the game that he did not mimic the snap count.

The Bears have not been accused of cheating by the NFL, and no investigation has been initiated yet. Those flags stung more given how comfortable Detroit looked early. The Lions walked into the locker room at the break with a 19-10 lead, but Chicago outscored them after halftime and took the game. At 8-3, Detroit now sits second in the NFC North.