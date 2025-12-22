Jared Goff Makes Frustrating Admission as Lions QB Calls Out Refs Following Steelers Controversial Win

Essentials Inside The Story Jared Goff posted big numbers as Detroit’s offense stalled situationally.

In a game defined by a single controversial flag, Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff had blame for everyone: his own offense and the officials who made the final call. Despite putting up solid numbers, Goff was quick to admit that the Lions’ offense struggled to find a rhythm, especially in the running game. With reliable backs like Jahmyr Gibbs, the running attack was limited to just 15 yards. But Goff didn’t shy away from the truth; the offense was the reason for their defeat. Yet, as the game’s wild ending unfolded, he couldn’t ignore the impact of questionable officiating decisions, particularly the penalty that wiped away their potential game-winning touchdown.

“Yeah, it is hard to get a rhythm, but we did it to ourselves,” Goff admitted in a recent press conference. “We’re back there in three plays to get a safety, and they had two long drives, and, uh, there’s no one to blame but ourselves to get the ball, move the ball, and stay on the field. It makes it hard. I mean, that’s a big part of who we want to be, and we got two really good backs, so we need to find a way to get them going and be able to create some holes and get them moving.”

The Detroit Lions played a dramatic Week 16 game at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers, losing 29–24 in one of the wildest finishes of the NFL season. Detroit looked positioned to win on the final play. Still, an offensive pass-interference penalty wiped out what would have been a game-winning touchdown as time expired, giving the Steelers the victory and putting the Lions’ playoff hopes in danger.

Quarterback Jared Goff had a strong personal performance despite the loss. He threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns, connecting with Isaac TeSlaa, Kalif Raymond, and Jahmyr Gibbs for scores. Goff showed effectiveness through the air by completing 34 of 54 passes, even when the final result went against Detroit.

However, the running game was limited. The Lions rushed for only 15 total yards. Detroit’s leading backs, including Jahmyr Gibbs and others, were largely shut down by a tough Steelers front, which rushed for 230 yards on 27 carries, with Jaylen Warren alone gaining 143 yards and two long touchdowns. They also allowed 481 total yards to the Steelers, marking one of the highest totals they’ve conceded all season.

The match also saw Jared Goff openly question several referee decisions that he felt hurt Detroit’s chances. He said officials have a tough job but pointed out that multiple calls, especially an offensive pass-interference flag, wiped out what seemed like a go-ahead score. Goff also mentioned another late situation where he hoped a defensive call would give the Lions another play, but it didn’t go that way, and they lost the game.

Dan Campbell expresses pride in his team despite the disappointing loss

The Lions struggled in their Week 16 game against the Steelers, facing problems like a weak running game, poor offensive line play, and costly mistakes that kept them from gaining consistency throughout the game. Detroit’s rushing attack managed only 15 yards on 12 carries, and they couldn’t control the ball well enough to take sustained leads. Despite the issues, Dan Campbell highlighted the positives, expressing pride in the team’s overall efforts.

“We weren’t able to close it out. And at the end of the day, that’s on us. We did that,” Campbell said, as reported by Lions Wire. “We’re the ones who put ourselves in that position where we had to try to score on the last play. Some of the efforts were outstanding, and it was just too little, too late. We just didn’t make enough plays.”

Currently, the Lions are 8–7 and sit third in the NFC North, behind the Chicago Bears (11–4) and Green Bay Packers (9–5–1) in the division standings. Their playoff chances have taken a big hit after losing two straight games, and projections now suggest a very slim path to the postseason, with Detroit needing to win out and get help from other teams to reach the playoffs.