Jared Goff’s O-Line Calls Out Lack of Preparation as Dan Campbell Confirms Drastic Offseason Decisions From Lions

For a team that protected its quarterback better than almost anyone, the Detroit Lions’ offensive line picked the worst possible time for a complete meltdown. After starting the season strong with Super Bowl hopes, the Jared Goff-led team faced a 23-10 loss against the Vikings. This performance at the U.S. Bank Stadium prompted a blunt and candid take by the Lions locker room, with Penei Sewell taking the blame.

“At the end of the day, you’ve got to tip your hat off to them,” Sewell said in his post-game interview. “They had a good game plan, and we weren’t ready. It’s as simple as that.”

Penei Sewell’s blunt admission that the Lions were “not ready” for Minnesota’s pressure highlighted the struggles of an offensive line that crumbled without veteran leader Taylor Decker. This loss was a particular disappointment for Sewell and the Lions’ O-line, as they committed six turnovers, four fumbles, and two interceptions. They also allowed their quarterback, Jared Goff, to be sacked five times. Especially after entering the contest with eight turnovers through Week 16, the fewest in the NFL.

Detroit’s offensive line, led by Penei Sewell, struggled to keep Jared Goff clean. They struggled to contain Minnesota’s pass rush, surrendering five sacks for 34 yards and allowing multiple plays of immediate interior penetration. False starts by Kingsley Eguakun and Blake Brandel stifled early drives, while repeated penetration up the middle and off the edges forced Goff into hurried throws and two costly fumbles.

“It’s one of those things I’ve got to peek at the film, but when the ball’s on the ground, and there’s a lot of turnovers, I think it’s just little things we’re not focused on,” Sewell said about the mistakes. “We’re just being a little loose with the ball.”

On several key runs, including Jahmyr Gibbs’ short-yardage attempts, the interior line failed to hold their blocks, allowing defenders like Andrew Van Ginkel and Dallas Turner to crash in and force negative plays. Even with Sewell anchoring the left side, the line’s inconsistency contributed directly to Detroit’s six turnovers and stalled offensive rhythm.

A season high five sacks on their quarterback, and various O-line errors saw an end to the Lions’ playoff hopes. After this defeat and the playoff elimination, head coach Dan Campbell will go back to the drawing board, especially after starting the season with a dominant 5-2 record. But since then, the Lions registered only three wins while losing four of their last five games.

With post-season hopes over, the Lions’ front office is set to make significant changes to their roster, as revealed by the Detroit head coach in his latest reaction to the performance during the road game against the Vikings.

Dan Campbell lays out plans for the future after a disappointing playoff exit

Dan Campbell was left disappointed after missing out on the postseason after his team reached a franchise-best 15-win season in 2024. The Detroit Lions head coach revealed he’ll be looking at everything in the organization as he evaluates what went wrong this season and how to turn things around in 2026.

“I’m going to be looking at a lot. I’m going to be looking at a lot of things because I do not like being home for the playoffs,” Campbell said. “I know our guys don’t either. Whenever you lose, it takes a village. Everybody’s involved, including myself. So, I’m always going to look at myself first.”

Campbell also shared that he and Lions General Manager Brad Holmes have some drastic decisions to make this coming off-season to ensure the franchise doesn’t suffer such a fall from grace again in the future.

“Brad and I will have a lot of decisions to make, a lot of things to look at,” Campbell said. “We need to improve.”

Now with the Chicago Bears next on the schedule, the Detroit fans will hope their team can finish the season on a positive note and then come back strong in 2026.