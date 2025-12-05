Josh Jacobs’ Strong Warning to Brian Branch Amid Lions’ Struggle With Discipline

Essentials Inside The Story Will Josh Jacobs’ advice help Brian Branch stay focused?

Dan Campbell is already disappointed in Branch

The safety acknowledged what he needs to work on

The Detroit Lions‘ special safety Brian Branch delivered a low hit on the Green Bay Packers‘ running back Josh Jacobs. During the third quarter of the game last week, he aimed low at Jacobs’ knees, and the Packers player was lucky not to suffer a serious injury. But the veteran running back had some pointed advice for the young safety after the game regarding career longevity.

As per reporter Ryan Wood, “Josh Jacobs said he had zero issue with Brian Branch’s hard tackle last week. “It wasn’t malicious.””

“I even talked to (Brian) Branch about the hit. Obviously, I don’t think it was malicious or anything like that,” the Packers running back first told reporters after Thursday’s practice session on December 4. “You gotta be smart how you go about things. Because this is a very physical game, and you wanna capitalize, maximize, really as long as you can play. And I’m just trying to tell him, protect yourself at the same time, but be smart.”

Jacobs’ advice carries weight, especially given that Branch’s aggressive play has already landed him in trouble this season.

Brian Branch has emerged as one of the strongest defensive players for the Lions. In eleven games, he has 69 tackles (45 solo), 2.5 sacks, eight passes defended, and one forced fumble. However, he has often struggled with on-field discipline. During the Week 6 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, he got into a fight with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. The league suspended him for one game and upheld the decision while rejecting his appeal.

It turned into a full-scale team fight as players from both sides got involved before the coaches and other players separated them. Head coach Dan Campbell was disappointed with Branch’s actions.

“I love Brian Branch, but what he did is inexcusable. And it’s not gonna be accepted here. It’s not what we do, it’s not what we’re about.”

The bigger cause for worry is the lack of discipline from other players as well. It needs immediate attention before the situation gets out of hand.

Brian Branch admitted he needs one thing to learn

The Lions are one of those teams that have played very few weeks without getting fined. Brian Branch was fined twice, even in the first game. Against the New York Giants in the Week 12 game, he made a hard tackle in the first quarter, forcing the NFL to fine him $23,186.

These things affect players’ morale, as more fines could eventually turn into suspensions if they don’t control their actions. Focusing on discipline would also help them with their performance. Even Branch acknowledged this.

“Get back to our roots. Discipline and stuff. We beat ourselves, literally,” he said. “I feel like everybody outside of the organization is panicking. But, as long as we play our game, we’ll be fine.”

Ultimately, the Lions’ success may depend on players like Branch channeling their aggression effectively, as continued penalties not only hurt the team on the field but also impact player confidence and finances every time.